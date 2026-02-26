ETV Bharat / state

Himachal IPS Officer Absent For Days, DGP Hands Over Her Duties To Junior

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) has assigned the additional charge of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Aditi Singh, to a junior officer after she took 24 days of leave within three months, stating that her frequent absence was adversely affecting official work.

In an order issued by DGP Ashok Tiwari, it was stated that Aditi Singh’s repeated leave applications had impacted the functioning of her office. As a result, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) B.D. Bhatia has been given additional charge of her post.

The order noted that Singh had availed 24 days of leave in the past three months, affecting departmental work. The decision to hand over her responsibilities to a junior officer is being viewed in administrative circles as an adverse move.

According to the order, she availed two days of casual leave from January 8 to 11, followed by two days of sick leave. She then took one day’s leave on January 12. Between January 16 and 19, she availed three days of leave along with an additional day of sick leave.