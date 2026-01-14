IAS And IPS Associations Slam Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh Over Controversial Remarks
Published : January 14, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Shimla: Ministers in the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have found themselves embroiled in fresh controversies. Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who heads the crucial Public Works Department, recently made a controversial statement regarding Himachali and non-Himachali IAS and IPS officers. The remarks have now triggered strong reactions from both the IAS and IPS officers’ associations, escalating the issue further.
The IPS Officers’ Association has taken a particularly strong stand, stating that no IPS officer should be assigned duty with Minister Vikramaditya Singh. Meanwhile, the IAS Association has also sharply criticised the minister’s remarks, calling them damaging to the morale and neutrality of civil servants.
In a statement, the IAS Association said the minister’s comments question the impartiality of civil service officers and undermine their morale. “Civil servants are committed to working with democratically elected governments and discharging their duties with integrity,” the association stated.
The controversy stems from Vikramaditya Singh’s recent social media posts and subsequent interactions with the media, in which he questioned the working style of IAS and IPS officers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He reportedly cautioned such officers against “acting like rulers” and advised them to focus on serving Himachal Pradesh. These remarks have now drawn backlash from officers’ associations.
The political situation has become more complex as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is currently on a visit to Delhi. In Shimla, senior cabinet minister Jagat Negi publicly distanced himself from Vikramaditya Singh’s comments. Another minister, Anirudh Singh, went a step further, stating that one must know how to get work done from officers. These reactions indicate that Vikramaditya Singh is increasingly isolated within the cabinet on this issue.
Late in the evening, resolutions from meetings of both the IAS and IPS officers’ associations came to light. In a strongly worded letter, the IPS Association urged the government to ensure that no IPS officer is assigned duty with the minister and that such statements are not repeated in the future. The association also appealed for maintaining the dignity of the civil services.
The officers reiterated that they work under the elected government and remain loyal to the Constitution and the rule of law. They warned that making derogatory remarks about officers from other states adversely affects morale and harmony within the services.
Notably, the Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh recently completed three years in office. At a time when the government is marking this milestone, it has already faced controversy over statements made by the Deputy Chief Minister, and now differing views expressed by Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh have added to the political turbulence.
