IAS And IPS Associations Slam Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh Over Controversial Remarks

Shimla: Ministers in the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have found themselves embroiled in fresh controversies. Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who heads the crucial Public Works Department, recently made a controversial statement regarding Himachali and non-Himachali IAS and IPS officers. The remarks have now triggered strong reactions from both the IAS and IPS officers’ associations, escalating the issue further.

The IPS Officers’ Association has taken a particularly strong stand, stating that no IPS officer should be assigned duty with Minister Vikramaditya Singh. Meanwhile, the IAS Association has also sharply criticised the minister’s remarks, calling them damaging to the morale and neutrality of civil servants.

In a statement, the IAS Association said the minister’s comments question the impartiality of civil service officers and undermine their morale. “Civil servants are committed to working with democratically elected governments and discharging their duties with integrity,” the association stated.

The controversy stems from Vikramaditya Singh’s recent social media posts and subsequent interactions with the media, in which he questioned the working style of IAS and IPS officers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He reportedly cautioned such officers against “acting like rulers” and advised them to focus on serving Himachal Pradesh. These remarks have now drawn backlash from officers’ associations.