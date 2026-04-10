ETV Bharat / state

In Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s Plea Against BJP Leader's RS Election, Himachal HC Rejects Cong Leader's Witness List

Singhvi’s attempt to remove witnesses from the BJP’s list in an RS dispute was dismissed by the High Court. ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi faces a setback in the Himachal High Court. Singhvi had filed a petition regarding the election of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harsh Mahajan to the Rajya Sabha.

In the same case, Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted an application concerning the list of witnesses and cross-examination presented by Harsh Mahajan. The High Court has rejected Singhvi’s application. Additionally, the court has found Harsh Mahajan's list of witnesses to be valid.

The High Court also stated that witnesses are essential in trial proceedings related to elections. Notably, in his application, Singhvi had requested the High Court that witnesses are not needed in the case, nor is there a need for detailed evidence.