In Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s Plea Against BJP Leader's RS Election, Himachal HC Rejects Cong Leader's Witness List
Himachal High Court upheld Harsh Mahajan’s witness list in case filed after Congress leader lost Rajya Sabha poll despite party holding majority.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Shimla: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi faces a setback in the Himachal High Court. Singhvi had filed a petition regarding the election of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harsh Mahajan to the Rajya Sabha.
In the same case, Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted an application concerning the list of witnesses and cross-examination presented by Harsh Mahajan. The High Court has rejected Singhvi’s application. Additionally, the court has found Harsh Mahajan's list of witnesses to be valid.
The High Court also stated that witnesses are essential in trial proceedings related to elections. Notably, in his application, Singhvi had requested the High Court that witnesses are not needed in the case, nor is there a need for detailed evidence.
The court said that an election petition is a trial-based proceeding, in which the role of witnesses, along with evidence, is extremely important. The court further stated that the list of witnesses presented by BJP leader Harsh Mahajan is appropriate and valid as per procedure. On March 10, the High Court reserved its decision on this application.
Singhvi had filed an application to remove some witnesses from Harsh Mahajan’s list, claiming that certain witnesses Mahajan had included were unnecessary and would delay the resolution of the case. On the other hand, Harsh Mahajan’s side argued that the petitioner (Singhvi) himself wanted to prolong the matter, as he knew the case would not stand in court.
The court then reserved its verdict. Harsh Mahajan has submitted a list of 16 witnesses to the court. Notably, in 2024, both Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress and Harsh Mahajan of the BJP were candidates for the Rajya Sabha seat. Despite having a majority, Congress lost the seat. Subsequently, Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenged Harsh Mahajan’s election in the High Court.
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