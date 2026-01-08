ETV Bharat / state

Himachal High Court Questions Centre Over Maintenance Lapses At Historic Viceregal Lodge

The court sought an explanation for the poor maintenance of the Viceregal Lodge ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the Central government over the dilapidated condition of the historic Viceregal Lodge, built 137 years ago during the British era. After Independence, the Viceregal Lodge was converted into the President’s Residence. In 1965, then President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan dedicated it to higher learning. The building is now known as the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS). The High Court expressed concern over the lack of proper maintenance of the heritage structure. The court took serious note of the negligence in the care of Shimla’s historic heritage buildings. A division bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj issued notices to the Central government, the Himachal Pradesh government, and the Shimla Municipal Corporation about maintaining these structures. High Court Questions Centre On Maintenance Lapses