Himachal High Court Questions Centre Over Maintenance Lapses At Historic Viceregal Lodge
Once the centre of British rule, Viceregal Lodge now faces neglect, prompting the Himachal High Court to demand accountability from authorities.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the Central government over the dilapidated condition of the historic Viceregal Lodge, built 137 years ago during the British era. After Independence, the Viceregal Lodge was converted into the President’s Residence.
In 1965, then President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan dedicated it to higher learning. The building is now known as the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS). The High Court expressed concern over the lack of proper maintenance of the heritage structure.
The court took serious note of the negligence in the care of Shimla’s historic heritage buildings. A division bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj issued notices to the Central government, the Himachal Pradesh government, and the Shimla Municipal Corporation about maintaining these structures.
High Court Questions Centre On Maintenance Lapses
In its notice, the bench headed by the Chief Justice asked the Central government what obstacles it was facing in maintaining the historic building. The court observed that the structure is an important part of Shimla's cultural heritage. Built in Scottish architectural style between 1884 and 1888 during the tenure of Lord Dufferin, the building served as the Viceregal Lodge until India’s Independence. After 1947, it functioned as the President’s House.
Viceregal Lodge, Once The Centre Of Power
In 1965, the Union Ministry of Education established the Indian Institute of Advanced Study in the building as envisioned by Dr Radhakrishnan. From 1888 to 1947, it was the hub of British administration in India and hosted major conferences, including the Shimla Conference of 1945 and the Cabinet Mission talks in 1946. Today, some areas are open to the public, while others remain closed.
During the hearing, the High Court was informed that the three underground floors of the building have not been maintained. It was also revealed that a historic eight-metal bell, gifted by the King of Nepal, was stolen. Even the CBI has been unable to solve the theft case so far.
