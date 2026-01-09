ETV Bharat / state

Himachal High Court Orders Panchayat Elections Before April 30, Says Disaster Law Can't Override Constitutional Mandate

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State Election Commission to ensure that elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are conducted at the earliest and, in any case, before April 30, holding that elected local bodies cannot be allowed to continue beyond their five-year constitutional term on the pretext of administrative delays or disaster-related orders.

A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Romesh Verma passed the order while deciding a public interest litigation filed by Dikken Kumar Thakur and another petitioner, who sought directions to the state and the State Election Commission to hold Panchayat elections before the expiry of the present term on January 31, as mandated under Article 243-E of the Constitution.

The petitioners contended that any attempt to continue Panchayati Raj Institutions beyond five years would be unconstitutional and void ab initio. They also sought immediate notification of the election schedule and completion of the entire electoral process without further delay.

The state government had justified the delay by relying on an order dated October 8, 2025, issued by the Chief Secretary in his capacity as Chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), citing widespread damage during the 2025 monsoon, including cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides that claimed 270 lives and caused losses estimated at over Rs 5,400 crore.

According to the state government, elections could be held only after the restoration of full road connectivity to avoid inconvenience to voters and polling staff. Rejecting this argument, the High Court held that while the Disaster Management Act is a special statute meant to deal with emergencies, it cannot override constitutional provisions or the authority of a constitutional body like the State Election Commission.

The bench observed that statutory orders issued under the Disaster Management Act cannot supersede the constitutional mandate requiring the timely conduct of elections to local self-governing institutions. The Court noted that normalcy had largely returned across the state, government functions involving large public gatherings were being held, and there was no material on record to justify a blanket postponement of elections.