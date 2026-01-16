Vague Dowry Harassment Allegations Not Sufficient To Prove Cruelty, Abetment Of Suicide: Himachal High Court
Justice Rakesh Kainthla cited a SC judgment to relieve the husband, his mother and his brother, after the trial court had convicted them.
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court, in a recent judgment, stated that general and vague allegations of dowry harassment are not sufficient to prove cruelty and abetment of suicide. The HC made this observation while hearing a case related to dowry harassment and suicide.
A bench of Justice Rakesh Kainthla set aside the judgment of the trial court, which had convicted the accused husband, his mother, and his brother for dowry harassment and abetment of suicide.
General And Vague Allegations Not Sufficient
Justice Kainthla cited the Supreme Court judgment in the case of Kailashben Mahendra Bhai Patel Vs. State of Maharashtra, where the latter had held that general and vague allegations against the husband and his relatives, regarding cruelty, are insufficient to establishing cruelty. He said allegations of acts committed with criminal intent in matrimonial disputes must be based on evidence; otherwise, continuing the conviction would be an abuse of the legal process, and proceeded to grant relief to the accused by quashing the trial court's judgment.
While hearing the case, Justice Kainthla said, "Compelling a person to face a criminal trial on broad allegations is merely an abuse of the court's process." He added that forcing a person to face a criminal trial without bringing concrete instances of a criminal act on record, would only be an abuse of the court's process.
What Was The Case?
The prosecution in the case had alleged that Sapna alias Kiran was married to the accused, Ram Pal, in March 2007. Around a month after the marriage, the accused started demanding dowry and money. The victim faced cruelty and dowry harassment from her husband, mother-in-law Meenki Devi, and brother-in-law Sanjeev Kumar. It was alleged that the accused had started taunting and assaulting the deceased, demanding dowry and money. Following this, in 2008, the victim consumed pesticide, which led to her death.
The husband, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law of the deceased were all deemed accused in the case. They were charged under Section 498(A) of the IPC (dowry harassment) and Section 306, read with Section 34 of the IPC (abetment of suicide). The trial court had convicted the accused, but the HC has overturned the conviction.
