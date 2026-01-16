ETV Bharat / state

Vague Dowry Harassment Allegations Not Sufficient To Prove Cruelty, Abetment Of Suicide: Himachal High Court

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court, in a recent judgment, stated that general and vague allegations of dowry harassment are not sufficient to prove cruelty and abetment of suicide. The HC made this observation while hearing a case related to dowry harassment and suicide.

A ​​bench of Justice Rakesh Kainthla set aside the judgment of the trial court, which had convicted the accused husband, his mother, and his brother for dowry harassment and abetment of suicide.

General And Vague Allegations Not Sufficient

Justice Kainthla cited the Supreme Court judgment in the case of Kailashben Mahendra Bhai Patel Vs. State of Maharashtra, where the latter had held that general and vague allegations against the husband and his relatives, regarding cruelty, are insufficient to establishing cruelty. He said allegations of acts committed with criminal intent in matrimonial disputes must be based on evidence; otherwise, continuing the conviction would be an abuse of the legal process, and proceeded to grant relief to the accused by quashing the trial court's judgment.