Himachal Pradesh HC Grants Bail To Arvind Rajta In Rs 200 Crore Scholarship 'Scam' Case

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has granted bail to Arvind Rajta, an accused in the multi-crore scholarship 'scam' case, who was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The order was passed by Justice Virender Singh on Monday, while hearing the bail petition filed by Rajta.

Arvind Rajta, an employee of the Himachal Pradesh Education Department, is accused in a scholarship scam involving over Rs 200 crore. The case relates to alleged irregularities in the distribution of scholarship funds meant for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the scam, estimated to be around Rs 250 crore. Rajta was arrested by the ED on August 30, 2023, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The High Court observed that keeping the petitioner in custody for an indefinite period, especially when the trial is likely to take time, would not be justified. In view of this, the court allowed the bail application.