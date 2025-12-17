ETV Bharat / state

Motherhood Doesn't End With Birth Of Third Child: Himachal High Court Upholds Single Judge Bench Order On Maternity Leave

Shimla: A division bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, headed by the Chief Justice, has rejected the state government's application for a stay on the decision of a single judge bench earlier this month, granting maternity leave to a female employee for the birth of her third child.

The government, in its application, had sought a stay on the single-judge bench's decision to grant maternity leave for a third child. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jia Lal Bhardwaj, observed that the respondent woman had given birth to two children before joining the service. "This case pertains to the third child, who was born after she joined the service. Therefore, there appears to be no strong reason to stay the decision given by the single-judge bench on July 30, 2025," said the High Court, while admitting the government's appeal for hearing.

It is noteworthy that a single-judge bench of the HP High Court, in a significant ruling on a maternity leave case, had stated that a female employee who becomes a mother of a third child after joining service is also entitled to leave. The petitioner had two children before joining the service, and the third child was born after she joined. The single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep Sharma, accepting the petition of staff nurse Archana Sharma regarding maternity leave, had ordered the government to grant the petitioner maternity leave with immediate effect.

According to the case, the petitioner is employed as a staff nurse. Archana Sharma gave birth to a child on March 5, 2025. She applied for maternity leave from March 6, 2025 to the Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Paonta Sahib.