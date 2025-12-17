Motherhood Doesn't End With Birth Of Third Child: Himachal High Court Upholds Single Judge Bench Order On Maternity Leave
The government argued third child isn't covered under rules. The court reiterated petitioner deserved leave as this was her first child since she joined service.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST
Shimla: A division bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, headed by the Chief Justice, has rejected the state government's application for a stay on the decision of a single judge bench earlier this month, granting maternity leave to a female employee for the birth of her third child.
The government, in its application, had sought a stay on the single-judge bench's decision to grant maternity leave for a third child. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jia Lal Bhardwaj, observed that the respondent woman had given birth to two children before joining the service. "This case pertains to the third child, who was born after she joined the service. Therefore, there appears to be no strong reason to stay the decision given by the single-judge bench on July 30, 2025," said the High Court, while admitting the government's appeal for hearing.
It is noteworthy that a single-judge bench of the HP High Court, in a significant ruling on a maternity leave case, had stated that a female employee who becomes a mother of a third child after joining service is also entitled to leave. The petitioner had two children before joining the service, and the third child was born after she joined. The single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep Sharma, accepting the petition of staff nurse Archana Sharma regarding maternity leave, had ordered the government to grant the petitioner maternity leave with immediate effect.
According to the case, the petitioner is employed as a staff nurse. Archana Sharma gave birth to a child on March 5, 2025. She applied for maternity leave from March 6, 2025 to the Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Paonta Sahib.
The government argued that the petitioner was not entitled to maternity leave as this was her third child. Under the rules, maternity leave is only granted for up to two children. Therefore, the competent authority rejected the petitioner's application. The court, however, overturned the government's decision and ordered that the petitioner be granted maternity leave with immediate effect.
The single-judge bench, while accepting the petition, had stated that maternity leave is meant to ensure social justice for women. Both motherhood and the child's early years require special attention. When granting maternity leave, not only are the health issues of the mother and child considered, but the leave is also provided to foster a bond of affection between the two. Discriminating between children born before and after joining a job would be an insult to womanhood. Motherhood does not end with the birth of the second or third child. In these circumstances, a woman cannot be discriminated against.
As far as the benefit of maternity leave is concerned, a newborn child cannot be left to the mercy of others simply because the mother has given birth to a third child. The newborn needs nurturing, and this is the most crucial period during which the child requires its mother's care and attention. A child learns a great deal in the first year of life. During this time, a bond of affection must also be developed between the two.
The government had filed an appeal before the division bench, seeking to overturn this important decision.
