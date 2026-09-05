ETV Bharat / state

Himachal HC Summons Sri Ganganagar Collector Over Pong Dam Rehabilitation; Warns of Coercive Action

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has summoned the District Collector of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, to appear personally before the court during the next hearing. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Chirag Bhanu Singh issued this directive while hearing an execution petition regarding compliance with an order related to rehabilitation.

The court clarified that the District Collector must appear in person on September 23, 2026, without fail. The court further warned that if the officer fails to appear on the next date, strict punitive or coercive measures could be taken to ensure his presence. However, considering the prevailing circumstances, the court exempted the District Collector from personal appearance for the current hearing.

During the hearing, an application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed on behalf of the District Collector. The application informed the court that local body elections had been announced in Rajasthan and the process of scrutinising nomination papers was currently underway. Consequently, due to administrative engagements, it was not possible for the District Collector to appear in person. Taking these circumstances into account, the court decided to grant the exemption for the current date.

Officer's Presence Mandatory at Next Hearing

However, the court showed no leniency regarding the next date and issued a clear directive for personal appearance on September 23, 2026. The court indicated that if the order is not complied with by the next hearing, stringent measures could be taken to ensure his presence. Previously, in July 2026, the District Collector had also been granted an exemption from personal appearance due to the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Thus, the court has now made the officer's presence mandatory for the next hearing.