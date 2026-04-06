Himachal Govt To Screen 'The White Truth' In Schools, Colleges To Combat Rising Drug Abuse
The series, developed by the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti, aims to sensitise young people about the dangers of substance abuse.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Shimla: A new awareness initiative has been launched through a web series titled The White Truth to tackle the growing menace of drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh. The series will be screened across all government schools and colleges in the state.
Directors of both higher and elementary education on March 28 have instructed principals of schools and colleges to conduct compulsory screenings of the series. Meanwhile, the Director General of Police has directed district police heads to implement the campaign at the grassroots level.
The series, developed by the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti, aims to sensitise young people about the dangers of substance abuse. The state’s Education Department has issued directives to ensure mandatory screenings in educational institutions so that students can be educated at an early stage.
Directors of both higher and elementary education have instructed principals of schools and colleges to conduct compulsory screenings of the series. Meanwhile, the Director General of Police has directed district police heads to implement the campaign at the grassroots level.
HGVS state president Gianand Sharma said that today’s youth are more connected to digital platforms so web series is an effective medium than traditional awareness campaigns. He said that The White Truth is not just entertainment but a socially driven project designed to impact young minds.
One of the key highlights of the series is that it is not purely fictional but incorporates real-life incidents to show how drug addiction can destroy families and how peer pressure often traps young individuals into substance abuse.
Drug abuse in the state has been increasing at an alarming rate. Synthetic drugs like “chitta” have spread among the youth, with drug networks reportedly reaching villages and even schools. Cases of overdose have also been on the rise.
As part of the campaign, special sessions will be organised in schools and colleges, where the series will be screened during assemblies, zero periods, or other suitable timings. The initiative will cover government senior secondary schools, colleges, Sanskrit institutions, and technical institutes, with a special focus on rural areas where awareness levels are lower.
HGVS plans to expand the campaign further. So far, three episodes of The White Truth have been released and have received a positive response on social media. More episodes are expected in the coming days to strengthen the outreach.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the organisation also launched a campaign titled “Mothers Against Addiction,” aimed at empowering mothers to recognise behavioural changes in their children and help keep them away from drugs.
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