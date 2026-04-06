ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Govt To Screen 'The White Truth' In Schools, Colleges To Combat Rising Drug Abuse

File - Students of the Saraswati Paradise School in Shimla ( ANI )

Shimla: A new awareness initiative has been launched through a web series titled The White Truth to tackle the growing menace of drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh. The series will be screened across all government schools and colleges in the state. Directors of both higher and elementary education on March 28 have instructed principals of schools and colleges to conduct compulsory screenings of the series. Meanwhile, the Director General of Police has directed district police heads to implement the campaign at the grassroots level. Himachal Govt To Screen ‘The White Truth’ In Schools, Colleges To Combat Rising Drug Abuse (ETV Bharat) The series, developed by the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti, aims to sensitise young people about the dangers of substance abuse. The state’s Education Department has issued directives to ensure mandatory screenings in educational institutions so that students can be educated at an early stage. Directors of both higher and elementary education have instructed principals of schools and colleges to conduct compulsory screenings of the series. Meanwhile, the Director General of Police has directed district police heads to implement the campaign at the grassroots level.