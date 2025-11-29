Paper Leak Now 'Non-Bailable Offence' In Himachal; Offenders To Face Up to 10 Years' Jail And Rs 1 Crore Fine
Paper leaks will now be non-bailable offence in Himachal Pradesh, with Raj Bhavan approving and notifying HP Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2025.
Shimla: With an aim to curb malpractice in exams, the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led government on Friday brought the Himachal Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2025, into force following the Governor's assent, making paper leaks and exam-related offences cognisable and non-bailable.
Following introduction and passage in the state Assembly, the bill was approved by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and subsequently notified in the gazette. The Act applies to exams held by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the State Selection Commission, Hamirpur, among others.
As per the provisions, those found guilty of paper leak will now face up to five years in prison and a fine up to Rs one crore. In addition to jail term, stringent action will be taken against the entire network involved in the paper leak.
Key Provisions
Jail terms: For organised cheating or those committing offences through unfair means, the law prescribes a minimum sentence of five years, which can extend up to 10 years.
Hefty fines: Those convicted under the organised-crime provision can be fined up to Rs one crore.
Other malpractice penalties: Anyone found involved in exam malpractice is likely to face 3-5 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.
Service-provider liability: If an agency or company conducting computer-based tests (CBT) is found involved in cheating, it can be fined up to Rs one crore, have the entire cost of the examination recovered, and be barred from conducting exams for four years. Directors or employees of such firms can face 3-10 years' imprisonment.
Non-bailable and cognisable: All these offences are cognisable (police can register cases and investigate) and non-bailable.
As far as investigation is concerned, the bill (now an Act) prescribes that only a DSP-level officer or a senior will be appointed as the investigating officer in such cases. At the same time, the state government also has the power to hand over investigation to any other probe agency.
In case any agency conducting CBT (Computer Based Test) is found involved in cheating, it may face penalty up to Rs one crore. Not only this, the entire cost of the examination will be recovered from the concerned agency, which will be barred from conducting any examination for four years. If found guilty, the director and other employees of the service provider company will be punished with imprisonment of up to 3-10 years. All these crimes will be cognisable and non-bailable.
Why The Law Was Brought In
The government acted after revelations of a paper leak in the Hamirpur Selection Commission examinations and subsequently dissolved the commission. The new Act is part of the Chief Minister Sukhu government's efforts to take strict action against organised exam rigging and to deter networks involved in leaks.
The law is intended to protect the integrity of public exams and make all those involved, be it organisers or service providers or middlemen, legally accountable with hefty penalties and jail terms.
