Paper Leak Now 'Non-Bailable Offence' In Himachal; Offenders To Face Up to 10 Years' Jail And Rs 1 Crore Fine

Shimla: With an aim to curb malpractice in exams, the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led government on Friday brought the Himachal Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2025, into force following the Governor's assent, making paper leaks and exam-related offences cognisable and non-bailable.

Following introduction and passage in the state Assembly, the bill was approved by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and subsequently notified in the gazette. The Act applies to exams held by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the State Selection Commission, Hamirpur, among others.

As per the provisions, those found guilty of paper leak will now face up to five years in prison and a fine up to Rs one crore. In addition to jail term, stringent action will be taken against the entire network involved in the paper leak.

Key Provisions

Jail terms: For organised cheating or those committing offences through unfair means, the law prescribes a minimum sentence of five years, which can extend up to 10 years.

Hefty fines: Those convicted under the organised-crime provision can be fined up to Rs one crore.

Other malpractice penalties: Anyone found involved in exam malpractice is likely to face 3-5 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.