ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Govt Bars Employees From Directly Approaching Court With Grievance On Transfer

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has barred its employees from directly approaching courts with grievances related to transfer, warning them of serious consequences. It clarified that employees must first adhere to the prescribed procedure at the departmental level.

As per the new provision of the amended "Comprehensive Guiding Principles-2013 (CGP-2013)" issued by the Department of Personnel, employees are required to first submit any transfer-related grievances to the relevant competent authority and filing a petition in court before the completion of the departmental procedure will be deemed a violation of the directives.

"If an employee disregards the prescribed procedure and approaches the court directly, it will be treated as a case of grave misconduct. In such cases, disciplinary proceedings may be initiated against the concerned employee under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, and other applicable service rules," an office memorandum by the Department of Personnel states.