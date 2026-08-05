ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Government Transfers Kullu SP, DC After High Court's Stern Order Over Kasol Rave Party

Kullu: The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kullu district following directions from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which took serious note of the controversial rave party held in Kasol earlier this year.

The transfers come after the High Court ordered the state government to replace the district's top administrative and police officials while hearing matters related to the June 2026 rave party held in the forests of Kasol.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Wednesday, IPS officer Abhishek S. (2019 batch) has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police of Kullu with immediate effect.

Before his new posting, Abhishek S. was serving as SP (Law and Order) at the Police Headquarters in Shimla and was also holding the additional charge of SP, Cyber Crime (CID).