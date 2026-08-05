Himachal Government Transfers Kullu SP, DC After High Court's Stern Order Over Kasol Rave Party
The outgoing Kullu SP, Madan Lal-II (HPPS-2006), has been directed to report to the Police Headquarters in Shimla with immediate effect.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Kullu: The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kullu district following directions from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which took serious note of the controversial rave party held in Kasol earlier this year.
The transfers come after the High Court ordered the state government to replace the district's top administrative and police officials while hearing matters related to the June 2026 rave party held in the forests of Kasol.
According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Wednesday, IPS officer Abhishek S. (2019 batch) has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police of Kullu with immediate effect.
Before his new posting, Abhishek S. was serving as SP (Law and Order) at the Police Headquarters in Shimla and was also holding the additional charge of SP, Cyber Crime (CID).
The outgoing Kullu SP, Madan Lal-II (HPPS-2006), has been directed to report to the Police Headquarters in Shimla with immediate effect. The government said his new posting would be announced separately.
The transfer notification has been signed by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant.
In another administrative reshuffle, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADM) Surjeet Kumar has been given the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner of Kullu. Outgoing DC Anurag Chandra Sharma has been directed to report to the Department of Personnel until further posting orders are issued.
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