ETV Bharat / state

Himachal’s Forest Wealth Could Generate 50,000 Days of Local Employment: Report

Report says forest resources across Himachal can generate nearly 50,000 days of employment. ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s dense forests are emerging as a major source of economic opportunity, with a newly released report estimating the state's green bio-economy at ₹22,600 crore.

The study highlights that forests across the state have the potential to generate nearly 50,000 days of local employment while supporting multiple industries based on sustainable forest produce.

The report was jointly prepared by the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department and the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business. It was released by Chief Secretary K K Pant, Bharti Institute Associate Professor Ashwini Chhatre, and State Environment Director Dr Pushpendra Rana.

According to the report, Himachal’s forests contain wild mangoes valued at ₹4,800 crore, amla (Indian gooseberry) worth ₹8,700 crore, rhododendron flowers worth ₹1,200 crore, and pine needles worth ₹5,500 crore. Pine needles, which are a leading cause of forest fires in the state, account for nearly 1.1 million tonnes of biomass annually. The report suggests that converting these needles into eco-coal could generate ₹5,500 crore while generating substantial employment.

The findings underscore the vast untapped economic potential of Himachal’s forests, indicating that this natural wealth can support four major industries. The market for wild fruits and health products alone is estimated at ₹11,340 crore. In addition, the Khair wood industry has a projected value of around ₹5,000 crore, while bamboo resources worth ₹760 crore could be utilised for biofuel production and construction materials.