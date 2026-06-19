Himachal’s Forest Wealth Could Generate 50,000 Days of Local Employment: Report
A study has highlighted that Himachal Pradesh’s forests have the potential to generate nearly 50,000 days of local employment.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s dense forests are emerging as a major source of economic opportunity, with a newly released report estimating the state's green bio-economy at ₹22,600 crore.
The study highlights that forests across the state have the potential to generate nearly 50,000 days of local employment while supporting multiple industries based on sustainable forest produce.
The report was jointly prepared by the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department and the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business. It was released by Chief Secretary K K Pant, Bharti Institute Associate Professor Ashwini Chhatre, and State Environment Director Dr Pushpendra Rana.
According to the report, Himachal’s forests contain wild mangoes valued at ₹4,800 crore, amla (Indian gooseberry) worth ₹8,700 crore, rhododendron flowers worth ₹1,200 crore, and pine needles worth ₹5,500 crore. Pine needles, which are a leading cause of forest fires in the state, account for nearly 1.1 million tonnes of biomass annually. The report suggests that converting these needles into eco-coal could generate ₹5,500 crore while generating substantial employment.
The findings underscore the vast untapped economic potential of Himachal’s forests, indicating that this natural wealth can support four major industries. The market for wild fruits and health products alone is estimated at ₹11,340 crore. In addition, the Khair wood industry has a projected value of around ₹5,000 crore, while bamboo resources worth ₹760 crore could be utilised for biofuel production and construction materials.
More than 500 forest guards contributed to the preparation of the report. The study notes that Himachal’s forest cover currently stands at 28 percent, with a target of increasing it to 32 percent. Significantly, the assessment marks the first time that Artificial Intelligence (AI), satellite imagery and scientific mapping techniques have been integrated into a comprehensive forest resource survey in the state.
Forest personnel conducted extensive surveys of species and the final assessment combined field data with AI-driven analysis and satellite-based monitoring to estimate the value and availability of forest resources.
The report also highlights the environmental significance of Himachal’s forests, revealing that they have sequestered 258 million tonnes of carbon. It is worth to note that trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through photosynthesis and they store the carbon from this CO2 in their leaves, stems, and roots, thereby reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. The process is known as "carbon sinking." "Himachal’s forests have absorbed and stored 258 million tonnes of carbon—derived from atmospheric CO2 generated by pollution—thereby keeping the air clean," the report said.
Referring to this contribution, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has described Himachal Pradesh as the "lungs of the country", emphasising the state's crucial role in absorbing pollution-generated carbon dioxide and maintaining ecological balance.
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