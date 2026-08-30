ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Dies Of Swine Flu In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

Shimla: A 64-year-old man, who had tested positive for H1N1 (Swine Flu), died while undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased was identified as Ramashish Ram, a resident of Sai Dobha in Bilaspur Sadar. He was admitted to IGMC on August 13 and tested positive for H1N1 on August 29.

According to hospital authorities, Ram's condition was already critical when he was admitted to the hospital. They said he suffered from respiratory illnesses, including interstitial lung disease (ILD) and lower lobe pneumonia. He also had other underlying health complications.

Despite treatment by doctors, his condition did not improve, and he died at around 6:46 am on Saturday. However, a statement issued by IGMC Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao clarified that the patient's death should not be attributed solely to H1N1 infection. "The patient was already suffering from severe lung disease, pneumonia, and other complications, which were significant factors in his death," he said.