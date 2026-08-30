Elderly Man Dies Of Swine Flu In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla
The patient was admitted to IGMC on August 13 and tested positive for H1N1 on August 29.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Shimla: A 64-year-old man, who had tested positive for H1N1 (Swine Flu), died while undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.
The deceased was identified as Ramashish Ram, a resident of Sai Dobha in Bilaspur Sadar. He was admitted to IGMC on August 13 and tested positive for H1N1 on August 29.
According to hospital authorities, Ram's condition was already critical when he was admitted to the hospital. They said he suffered from respiratory illnesses, including interstitial lung disease (ILD) and lower lobe pneumonia. He also had other underlying health complications.
Despite treatment by doctors, his condition did not improve, and he died at around 6:46 am on Saturday. However, a statement issued by IGMC Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao clarified that the patient's death should not be attributed solely to H1N1 infection. "The patient was already suffering from severe lung disease, pneumonia, and other complications, which were significant factors in his death," he said.
Three cases of swine flu have been reported at IGMC so far. Two patients tested positive for swine flu two days ago, while a third case was reported on Saturday. In view of the risk of infection, the IGMC's COVID ward has been converted into an isolation center for swine flu patients. Essential medicines and other necessary facilities have been arranged for the treatment of patients. Random sampling of patients arriving at the hospital with suspected symptoms has also been initiated.
Dr Rao said three cases of swine flu have been reported at the hospital so far, of which one patient has died. He stated that the condition of the other two patients is being continuously monitored and all necessary arrangements have been made to combat the infection. Special attention is being paid to testing and sampling patients with suspected symptoms.
Hospital administration and health experts have urged people to remain vigilant. They have been urged to seek prompt medical advice if they experience high fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing. The elderly and those with pre-existing serious lung conditions are advised to exercise special caution.
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