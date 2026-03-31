ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Economy Running On Debt, Total Exceeds Rs 1 Lakh Cr: CAG Report

Shimla: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its latest financial report on Himachal Pradesh, which was tabled in the state Assembly on Monday by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has revealed that the state's debt burden has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. As a result, the state's economy is currently running on the support of borrowed funds.

Consider the following: The state government was compelled to borrow from the market 13 times in the last 12 months. The amounts involved in these 13 loans were: Rs 1,000 crore, Rs 700 crore, Rs 500 crore, Rs 700 crore, Rs 500 crore, Rs 500 crore, Rs 700 crore, Rs 600 crore, Rs 500 crore, Rs 500 crore, Rs 500 crore, Rs 322 crore, and Rs 337 crore, for a total sum that exceeds Rs 7,300 crore.

In the report — specifically within the notes appended to the 'Statement of Borrowings and Other Liabilities' — the CAG also noted that loans were also procured through other channels. These included long-term loans, which typically carry higher interest rates, secured on 10 separate occasions.

Overall, the report throws light on the alarming pace at which the state government is accumulating debt by securing open-market loans at interest rates ranging from 7.08-7.47 per cent. In contrast, the interest rates for the long-term loans ranged between 8.08-9.63 per cent.