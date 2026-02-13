ETV Bharat / state

Judge Duped Of Over Rs 6 Lakh On Promise Of High Returns In Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

Hamirpur: A judge was duped of over Rs 6 lakh by two women who posed as bank and finance company officials and promised the victim high returns on investments at Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

Hamirpur SP Balbir Singh Thakur said the victim, in his complaint to the police, stated that in December last year, a woman called him and introduced herself as a bank official.

"The woman informed the victim that his bank account had been deactivated and that he would need to deposit Rs 2,360 to activate it. Convinced, the victim deposited the amount in the bank account provided by the woman who then persuaded him to invest Rs 10,000 in an investment scheme, promising him decent returns. The victim invested the amount. After some time, he was added to various WhatsApp groups, where attractive investment offers and screenshots of alleged profits were shared," said the SP.

The victim stated a few days later, another woman contacted him, claiming to be an official of a finance company. She had him download an app from the Apple store and proceeded with the investment process through it. By demonstrating profits on the app, the woman managed the victim to invest Rs 6 lakh through the app. The woman then proposed a large investment plan of Rs 11 lakh.