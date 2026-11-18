ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Custodial Death Case Witness Cop Approaches Governor's Office; Police Say Probe On

Shimla: Nine years after testifying against senior police officers in the high-profile Kotkhai custodial death case, Himachal Pradesh constable Dinesh Kumar has sought Governor Kavinder Gupta's intervention, alleging sustained harassment, systematic victimisation and arbitrary suspension by top officials.

In an 18-page presentation submitted to the governor's secretariat on November 13, Kumar sought an independent probe into what he described as "systematic victimisation" by senior officials at the state police headquarters and in Shimla.

Secretary to the Governor Sandeep Bhardwaj confirmed on Wednesday that the presentation had been received and forwarded to the chief secretary for further action. A top police officer said that the matter is under investigation; hence, no remarks can be made.

The officer added that one complaint of beating a civilian and robbing him out of his jurisdiction has been registered against Kumar, and two departmental inquiries are also underway against him. Kumar is under suspension for roping constitutional office for transfer, he said.

According to the presentation given to the governor house, Kumar, who joined the force in 2009, was posted at the Kotkhai police station in 2017 during the investigation into the rape and murder of a minor girl, known as the Gudiya case.

During the probe, an accused named Suraj died in police custody. Kumar's subsequent deposition played a crucial role in the judicial proceedings that led to the conviction of several police personnel, including a former Inspector General.

The constable alleged that discharging his responsibility as a witness invited years of administrative retaliation. He alleged that a departmental inquiry on fabricated grounds was initiated against him in 2017 and has been kept pending for nearly nine years, resulting in the withholding of his annual increments and other service benefits.

Invoking Section 87 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, Kumar also questioned the alleged continuation of convicted police officers on departmental rolls and the payment of their salaries despite their conviction and imprisonment.

The situation escalated sharply in June this year when Kumar was allegedly transferred verbally from Police Station Chopal to Police Station Nankhari on June 6. He claimed that mandatory Police Establishment Committee protocol was bypassed. He said that the sudden move created severe hardships for his family, particularly because his son suffers from cerebral palsy and requires specialised medical care.