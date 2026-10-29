ETV Bharat / state

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Raises Concerns Over Reliability Of Blood Sugar Testing Devices

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has raised concerns over the quality of healthcare services and the reliability of diagnostic equipment used in hospitals after receiving a potentially inaccurate blood sugar reading at a health camp.

Sukhu recently underwent a blood sugar test at a health camp organised in Krishna Nagar, where the device showed his blood sugar level at 177. The reading prompted him to question the functioning and reliability of the testing equipment being used at such camps.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Raises Concerns Over Reliability of Blood Sugar Testing Devices (ETV Bharat)

During an interaction with newly appointed medical officers at the Secretariat recently, Sukhu said he had deliberately undergone the test to assess the reliability of the equipment being used at the health camp.

He said that when he asked the staff whether the device had been checked, they informed him that the readings were accurate for some people, while discrepancies had been observed in other cases.

The Chief Minister questioned how the same device could produce accurate results for some people and incorrect readings for others. He expressed concern that doctors might prescribe medication based on inaccurate test reports, which can lead even healthy individuals to unnecessary blood sugar medication.

Sukhu said healthcare services have become increasingly dependent on technology, making it equally important to ensure the quality of medical equipment and conduct regular checks to verify its accuracy.