ETV Bharat / state

Himachal CM Sukhu Slams Bihar's 'Underdevelopment', Pledges Prosperity Under INDIA Bloc

Patna: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu harped on Bihar’s underdevelopment on Friday and asserted that if the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) came to power, an all-round progress will be ensured.

He also said there will be reimplement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees on the lines of his state. “The four-lane roads of Bihar seem to be like our two-lane roads. I saw the poor shape of the state while travelling from the airport. There has been no trace of development in the 20-year National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule. Around 64 per cent people of the state survive on Rs 66 a day,” he told media persons.

Sukhu, who is in Patna to be a part of the Congress and INDIA campaign in the Bihar Assembly election, asserted that a change in the ruling dispensation was required. “A change is needed here. Change is always good. The state was the hub of education and people from all over the world came to study. The state, which gave birth to Buddhism and could have become a major tourist hub, with tourism as the main source of income, is in a hapless condition due to the NDA government,” Sukhu added.

He expressed dismay over the wasted opportunities and potential and asserted that INDIA, of which his party Congress was also a part, would "restore the OPS on the lines of Himachal Pradesh. The pension of the government employees has jumped from Rs 3000 – 5000 to Rs 30,000 – Rs50,000.”

Sukhu recalled that he implemented OPS in his first cabinet after Congress came to power. He said that the electoral promise’s fulfillment was not delayed though the next Assembly poll was scheduled to be held in 2027. It provided relief to around 1.36 lakh government employees.

Slamming his Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for doling out Rs 10,000 to women with the aim of securing their votes, he said that the Congress and the INDIA bloc would fulfil all the promises made in their Bihar manifesto for the welfare of the people instead of seeking political benefits.

Comparing and contrasting Bihar and Himachal, Sukhu asserted that the Congress did not indulge in populist measures, but sought inspiration from the vision of its leader Rahul Gandhi.