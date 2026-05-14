Himachal CM Sukhu Says State Already Cutting Fuel, Salary Expenses After PM Modi's Appeal
Sukhu welcomed the Governor's fuel-saving measures and said Himachal Pradesh was already promoting electric vehicles and reducing government expenditure.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Mandi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel, several BJP-ruled states have announced measures to reduce government expenditure and fuel consumption. From downsizing VIP convoys to encouraging online meetings, governments have begun taking steps in this direction.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has also decided to cut his convoy size by half, avoid using helicopters and use public transport once a week. According to the Governor, he had written to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding these measures, and the Chief Minister has now responded.
'We Have Already Started Cutting Expenses'
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is currently campaigning for party candidates in the municipal corporation elections, welcomed the Governor's initiative, noting that the state government had already implemented several austerity measures. Speaking in Mandi on Wednesday, Sukhu said the government had already reduced convoy sizes and deferred portions of the salaries of ministers and legislators.
"It is a good thing that the Governor has reduced his convoy. We had already started making cuts. We have deferred 30 per cent of ministers' salaries and 20 per cent of MLAs' salaries. We had already issued instructions to reduce convoy sizes and many convoys have already been reduced," Sukhu said.
'I Travel In An Electric Vehicle'
While presenting the Himachal Pradesh Budget 2026-27, CM Sukhu announced that, given the state's financial condition, a portion of the salaries of the CM, ministers, MLAs, the DGP, the Chief Secretary, and other officials would be deferred for six months.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed to people to reduce their dependence on petrol and diesel and to promote the use of electric vehicles. Responding to this, Sukhu said he was already following the practice.
"If you see my convoy, I travel in an electric vehicle, which runs at much lower cost compared to petrol vehicles. We have been reducing expenses for the last three years and cutting convoy sizes. That is why our state is moving towards becoming self-reliant," the CM added.
Sukhu On PM Modi's Appeal Regarding Gold Purchases
Prime Minister Modi also appealed to people to avoid buying gold for one year. The appeal has triggered mixed reactions among the public. Commenting on the issue, CM Sukhu said that purchasing gold is a personal decision and that restrictions should not be imposed on it.
"Whether to buy gold or not is for the public to decide. Buying gold during weddings is a tradition. Even the poorest person gives gold to his daughter. Such restrictions should not be imposed. Otherwise, people working with jewellers may lose their jobs," he said.
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