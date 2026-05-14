ETV Bharat / state

Himachal CM Sukhu Says State Already Cutting Fuel, Salary Expenses After PM Modi's Appeal

Mandi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel, several BJP-ruled states have announced measures to reduce government expenditure and fuel consumption. From downsizing VIP convoys to encouraging online meetings, governments have begun taking steps in this direction.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has also decided to cut his convoy size by half, avoid using helicopters and use public transport once a week. According to the Governor, he had written to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding these measures, and the Chief Minister has now responded.

'We Have Already Started Cutting Expenses'

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is currently campaigning for party candidates in the municipal corporation elections, welcomed the Governor's initiative, noting that the state government had already implemented several austerity measures. Speaking in Mandi on Wednesday, Sukhu said the government had already reduced convoy sizes and deferred portions of the salaries of ministers and legislators.

"It is a good thing that the Governor has reduced his convoy. We had already started making cuts. We have deferred 30 per cent of ministers' salaries and 20 per cent of MLAs' salaries. We had already issued instructions to reduce convoy sizes and many convoys have already been reduced," Sukhu said.

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