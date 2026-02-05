ETV Bharat / state

Himachal CM Announces Ban On Mobile Phones In Schools From March 1

A file photo of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. ( IANS )

Bilaspur: Himachal Pradesh on Thursday declared a complete ban on the use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools across the state, effective from March 1. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the decision at the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur. Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government is committed to providing world-class education that would enable students to compete on a global stage. Detailing strict enforcement measures, he said any student found in possession of a phone would face a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device. "Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counselling sessions at the school. To ensure long-term compliance, the education department has been tasked with drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations," he added.