Himachal CM Announces Ban On Mobile Phones In Schools From March 1
Any student found with phone would face a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device. Parents required to attend mandatory conselling sessions.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Bilaspur: Himachal Pradesh on Thursday declared a complete ban on the use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools across the state, effective from March 1. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the decision at the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government is committed to providing world-class education that would enable students to compete on a global stage. Detailing strict enforcement measures, he said any student found in possession of a phone would face a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device.
"Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counselling sessions at the school. To ensure long-term compliance, the education department has been tasked with drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations," he added.
Drawing on his own background as a product of the government school system, he reaffirmed his dedication to prioritising the quality of education. "It has been observed that mobile phone usage during lunch breaks and school hours distracts students from their studies and interpersonal growth. Children don't talk to each other on the school campus and get engrossed in their mobile phones. Therefore, when mobile phones are not around, teachers will be present during lunchtime, and children will talk to each other," he added.
Highlighted the state's aggressive push to promote sports and sports tourism, Sukhu announced that female athletes from the state who have recently competed in the Asian Games would be provided employment opportunities. To celebrate the victory of the state team in the National Handball Championship, he announced a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.
Additionally, the education department has decided that teachers will also not be allowed to bring mobile phones into the classroom, and can use them for attendance, learning apps, etc. The headmasters and principals of the schools will be responsible and accountable for ensuring compliance with the instructions. Disciplinary action will be taken against students, teachers, and the head of the school for violation.
