ETV Bharat / state

Cloudburst In Himachal's Mastrang Blocks Road To Chitkul On China Border

Kinnaur: A cloudburst struck Mastrang, Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The flood of debris caused significant damage with soil erosion reported from near a drain. While no casualties have been reported, the situation remains vulnerable. Consequently, the administration has urged people to exercise caution while traveling near Mastrang.

The flood, caused by the cloudburst has blocked the road leading to Chitkul on the China border, blocking debris and boulders. Vehicles heading towards the border have stopped operating until the road is restored, and people may have to walk until the road is restored.

Dr Amit Kumar Sharma, DC, Kinnaur, stated, "Just moments ago, images have arrived from the Mastrang road leading to the China border, where debris are strewn on the road due to flooding in the mountains and drains. The administration is working to restore the road, and restoration is expected soon."