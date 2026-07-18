Cloudburst In Himachal's Mastrang Blocks Road To Chitkul On China Border
Vehicles heading towards the border have stopped operating until the road is restored, and people may have to walk until the road is restored.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Kinnaur: A cloudburst struck Mastrang, Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
The flood of debris caused significant damage with soil erosion reported from near a drain. While no casualties have been reported, the situation remains vulnerable. Consequently, the administration has urged people to exercise caution while traveling near Mastrang.
The flood, caused by the cloudburst has blocked the road leading to Chitkul on the China border, blocking debris and boulders. Vehicles heading towards the border have stopped operating until the road is restored, and people may have to walk until the road is restored.
Dr Amit Kumar Sharma, DC, Kinnaur, stated, "Just moments ago, images have arrived from the Mastrang road leading to the China border, where debris are strewn on the road due to flooding in the mountains and drains. The administration is working to restore the road, and restoration is expected soon."
The police rushed to the spot and only after assessing the damage on the spot can anything be ascertained, he said. This year, floods have already occurred in Lippa Khad, Rispa Nala, and Ribba Nala.
A few days back, hundreds of tourists were stranded on Manali-Leh Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district as a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in Jipsa area.
The police halted movement of vehicles beyond Keylong while vehicles coming from the Leh side are being stopped beforehand to prevent tourists from facing further inconvenience. The Manali-Leh and Manali-Zanskar routes were completely blocked due to heavy water flow.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) team arrived at the spot to remove debris and emergency restoration efforts were immediately launched.
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