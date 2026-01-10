ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Bus Accident: 75 Passengers Found Aboard Overloaded 39-Seater, Govt Orders Probe

Sirmaur: A major update has emerged regarding the bus accident that occurred near Haripur Dhar in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The Sirmaur district administration released a list of the deceased and injured on Saturday, according to which 75 people were on board the bus, not 66 as initially reported. This means the 39-seater bus was completely overloaded at the time of the accident. The cause of the accident is currently believed to be the bus skidding on ice on the road.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the accident, and the actual causes will be revealed only after the investigation. On Saturday, State Congress President and local MLA Vinay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sirmaur, Priyanka Verma, and Superintendent of Police NS Negi visited the accident site.

The DC stated, "There were 75 people on board the bus, of whom 14 died, and 61 were injured." SP Sirmaur NS Negi acknowledged that the bus was carrying more passengers than its capacity at the time of the accident, and stated that the causes of the accident are being investigated.

Documents In Place

RTO Sirmaur, Sona Chandel, informed, "The permit for the 2008 model bus named Jeet Coach (HP 64 6667) was valid until July 8, 2029. The bus's fitness certificate was also up-to-date and valid until February 14, 2026. The bus's insurance is valid until February 12, 2026. The bus's route was from Shimla to Kupvi via Solan, Rajgarh, Nohradhar, and Haripur Dhar. According to the RTO, the bus had a seating capacity of 39, including the driver and conductor."

Minister Orders Probe