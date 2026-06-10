ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Apple Output May Drop Sharply This Season, Prices Likely To Rise Across India

Shimla: Apple production in Himachal Pradesh is expected to fall this season due to inadequate winter snowfall and insufficient chilling hours. The changing weather and the predicted fall in production could also lead to an increase in prices across the country. Preliminary estimates suggest the state's apple output could decline to around 25 million boxes from nearly 35 million boxes recorded last year.

Apple cultivation is the primary source of income for many families in Himachal Pradesh and the changing weather conditions, hailstorms, unseasonal rainfall, climate change and pest attacks often reduce yields. In the last decade, apple production has seen fluctuations. For instance, in 2015-16, the production was around 38.86 million boxes, which reduced to 23.41 million boxes in 2016-17. Since then, apple production in Himachal Pradesh has dropped by nearly 28 per cent year-on-year, with output likely to fall from 3.49 crore boxes last season to around 2.50 crore boxes this year.

Official data show that apple production in Himachal Pradesh has fluctuated over the past decade, rising from 777,126 metric tonnes in 2015-16 to 699,876 metric tonnes in 2025-26, with highs and lows due to changing weather conditions. Meanwhile, the area under apple cultivation has expanded, reaching 116,240 hectares in 2025-26.

"Based on preliminary information received from the field, apple production in the state is expected to be around 25 million boxes this year. Last year, production stood at nearly 34.9 million boxes," said Horticulture Secretary C Palrasu.