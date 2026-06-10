Himachal Apple Output May Drop Sharply This Season, Prices Likely To Rise Across India
Apple cultivation is primary source of economy in Himachal Pradesh and changing weather conditions, hailstorms, unseasonal rainfall, and pest attacks reduce yields, writes Rashmiraj Bhardwaj
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Shimla: Apple production in Himachal Pradesh is expected to fall this season due to inadequate winter snowfall and insufficient chilling hours. The changing weather and the predicted fall in production could also lead to an increase in prices across the country. Preliminary estimates suggest the state's apple output could decline to around 25 million boxes from nearly 35 million boxes recorded last year.
Apple cultivation is the primary source of income for many families in Himachal Pradesh and the changing weather conditions, hailstorms, unseasonal rainfall, climate change and pest attacks often reduce yields. In the last decade, apple production has seen fluctuations. For instance, in 2015-16, the production was around 38.86 million boxes, which reduced to 23.41 million boxes in 2016-17. Since then, apple production in Himachal Pradesh has dropped by nearly 28 per cent year-on-year, with output likely to fall from 3.49 crore boxes last season to around 2.50 crore boxes this year.
Official data show that apple production in Himachal Pradesh has fluctuated over the past decade, rising from 777,126 metric tonnes in 2015-16 to 699,876 metric tonnes in 2025-26, with highs and lows due to changing weather conditions. Meanwhile, the area under apple cultivation has expanded, reaching 116,240 hectares in 2025-26.
"Based on preliminary information received from the field, apple production in the state is expected to be around 25 million boxes this year. Last year, production stood at nearly 34.9 million boxes," said Horticulture Secretary C Palrasu.
While the decline in cultivation is visible, officials also note that despite climate-related challenges, apple cultivation continues to expand in the hilly state. Advances in horticultural technology, scientific research and the introduction of low-chilling apple varieties have enabled cultivation even in lower-altitude regions.
Officials say that the area under apple cultivation has expanded over the years. It has increased from 86,202 hectares in 2004-05 with a production of 527,601 metric tonnes to 109,553 hectares and 625,199 metric tonnes in 2014-15. By 2025-26, the apple-growing area had further risen to 116,240 hectares, with production going up at 699,876 metric tonnes.
Orchardist Sanjeev Chauhan said, "Production in low and middle-height areas has dropped to nearly 30 per cent of last year's levels. Overall, these belts are expected to produce only around 10 million apple boxes this season.”
Orchardist Ramesh Kumar said apple cultivation has become dependent on weather conditions. "Our eyes are now on the monsoon. If rains do not support the crop, losses could increase further this season," he said. Another orchardist, Prem Sharma added, "If weather conditions continue to remain unfavourable, growers could face heavy losses.” Ramesh Kumar, an orchardist from Karsog agreed that insufficient snowfall during winter has affected the cultivation.
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