Himachal's Anti-Narcotics Model To Be Replicated In Other States; NCB Seeks Detailed Report
The state government has focused not only on strict action against drug traffickers but also on the rehabilitation of persons affected by substance abuse.
By PTI
Published : May 14, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Shimla: The regional office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sought a detailed report from the Himachal Pradesh government on its 'anti-chitta' initiative to explore its implementation in other states for more effective enforcement of anti-narcotics measures, a statement issued here on Thursday said.
According to forensic experts, 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) -- commonly referred to as smack -- is a semi-synthetic opioid, mainly derived from heroin. It is highly addictive and lethal as consumption increases with passage of time, and its overdose could result in death.
As per government figures, 66 people have died due to drug overdose in Himachal Pradesh in the past three years. However, the actual number would be much higher as majority of cases go unreported.
Under its anti-chitta model, the state government has focused not only on strict action against drug traffickers but also on rehabilitation of persons affected by substance abuse.
It also enforced the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and detained 174 offenders under its provisions, making Himachal Pradesh the leading state in the country in taking such stringent action.
Additionally, illegal properties worth Rs 51 crore belonging to drug traffickers have been confiscated. More than 700 cases have been investigated, while around 300 cases were found fit for financial investigation and property attachment proceedings.
Himachal Pradesh has also become the first state to identify drug addicts and traffickers at the panchayat level and categorise areas into 'Red', 'Yellow' and 'Green' zones based on the cases of chitta in panchayats.
The survey revealed that 234 panchayats in the state were severely affected by chitta abuse and trafficking, and a total of 12,000 people allegedly linked with chitta trade have been identified at panchayat level.
To prevent the younger generation from falling into drug abuse, the government has launched initiatives such as drug-free campus campaigns, anti-drug pledges and anti-drug cells in schools and colleges.