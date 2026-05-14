ETV Bharat / state

Himachal's Anti-Narcotics Model To Be Replicated In Other States; NCB Seeks Detailed Report

Shimla: The regional office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sought a detailed report from the Himachal Pradesh government on its 'anti-chitta' initiative to explore its implementation in other states for more effective enforcement of anti-narcotics measures, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

According to forensic experts, 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) -- commonly referred to as smack -- is a semi-synthetic opioid, mainly derived from heroin. It is highly addictive and lethal as consumption increases with passage of time, and its overdose could result in death.

As per government figures, 66 people have died due to drug overdose in Himachal Pradesh in the past three years. However, the actual number would be much higher as majority of cases go unreported.

Under its anti-chitta model, the state government has focused not only on strict action against drug traffickers but also on rehabilitation of persons affected by substance abuse.

It also enforced the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and detained 174 offenders under its provisions, making Himachal Pradesh the leading state in the country in taking such stringent action.