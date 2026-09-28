ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Announces Rs 5.33 Crore Cash Rewards For Asian Games Medal Winners

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced cash awards of Rs 5.33 crore for the state's medal-winning athletes at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the athletes and said their performances had brought recognition to the state.

Four Himachal Pradesh players who were part of India's gold-medal-winning women's kabaddi team will receive Rs 33 lakh each. The players are Pushpa Rana, Ritu Negi, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur, taking the total award for the four kabaddi players to about Rs 1.33 crore.

Mandi's Sawan Barwal, who won the silver medal in the men's marathon, will receive Rs 2.50 crore. Seema Kumari of Chamba, who won the bronze medal in the women's 10,000-metre event, will receive Rs 1.50 crore.

The government said the awards are being given under its sports cash-award provisions. The current policy provides Rs 4 crore for gold, Rs 2.50 crore for silver and Rs 1.50 crore for bronze medals at the Asian and Para Asian Games.