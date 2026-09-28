Himachal Announces Rs 5.33 Crore Cash Rewards For Asian Games Medal Winners
Four Himachal Pradesh players who were part of India's gold-medal-winning women's kabaddi team will receive Rs 33 lakh each.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 11:22 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced cash awards of Rs 5.33 crore for the state's medal-winning athletes at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the athletes and said their performances had brought recognition to the state.
Four Himachal Pradesh players who were part of India's gold-medal-winning women's kabaddi team will receive Rs 33 lakh each. The players are Pushpa Rana, Ritu Negi, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur, taking the total award for the four kabaddi players to about Rs 1.33 crore.
Mandi's Sawan Barwal, who won the silver medal in the men's marathon, will receive Rs 2.50 crore. Seema Kumari of Chamba, who won the bronze medal in the women's 10,000-metre event, will receive Rs 1.50 crore.
The government said the awards are being given under its sports cash-award provisions. The current policy provides Rs 4 crore for gold, Rs 2.50 crore for silver and Rs 1.50 crore for bronze medals at the Asian and Para Asian Games.
The state has also increased prize money for athletes winning medals at the Olympic Games, Winter Olympics and Paralympics. According to the government, gold medallists receive Rs 5 crore, silver medallists Rs 3 crore and bronze medallists Rs 2 crore.
The government has also enhanced travel provisions for athletes participating in competitions outside Himachal Pradesh. Athletes travelling up to 200 kilometres are eligible for AC three-tier train fare, while those travelling more than 200 kilometres are eligible for economy-class air tickets.
The four Himachali kabaddi players have returned from Japan and reached the Sports Authority of India centre in Dharamshala, where they were welcomed by officials and supporters.
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