ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Agniveer Dies In Rope Climbing Accident During Training In Maharashtra

Mandi: A young man from the Sundernagar subdivision in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, who had joined the Indian Army as an 'Agniveer' four months ago, died in a mishap during training in Maharashtra.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Kumar, a resident of Chhattar Sai village in Mandi. It is understood that Sahil was training at a height of approximately 20 feet when his grip on the rope weakened due to sweat on his hands. Sahil fell and sustained critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he remained under medical care. After battling for his life for two days, Sahil breathed his last on Wednesday.

On Friday morning, around 11:00 AM, four members of his battalion arrived at his ancestral village, Chhattar Sai, with his mortal remains. As the soldier’s body, draped in the tricolor, reached the village, everyone present was moved to tears.

The sight of their son whom they had sent to serve the nation with such high hopes wrapped in the national flag, left his family devastated. His parents and other relatives were inconsolable. A deep sense of mourning gripped the village, and people gathered in large numbers to bid farewell to their young soldier.

Deceased Angiveer Sahil Kumar (Special Arrangement)

Later in the afternoon, amidst a somber atmosphere, his family performed the final rites, with his kin lighting the funeral pyre.

Sahil’s family comes from a modest economic background; his father, Roshan Lal, supports the family by driving an auto-rickshaw. Sahil also has two sisters. The family had hoped that, upon joining the Army, Sahil would help shoulder the household responsibilities and fulfill his parents' dreams, but fate had other plans. The home that, just four months ago, was filled with joy over their son’s military uniform and his promising future, is now left only with memories and grief.