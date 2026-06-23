ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Accounts For Over 1/4 Of India’s Failed Drug Samples In May: CDSCO

Solan: Fresh concerns have emerged over the quality of medicines manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, after 43 drug samples produced in the state failed quality tests in May, according to the latest drug alert issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Out of 157 drug samples that failed to meet prescribed standards across the country, Himachal Pradesh accounted for a worryingly high share of these failures.

The figures recorded during the first five months of the year present a troubling picture for the state's drug manufacturing sector. Between January and May, as many as 264 medicine samples failed quality tests. The monthly breakdown includes 71 samples in January, 73 in February, 76 in March, 31 in April, and 43 in May.

The recurring failures are raising serious questions about quality assurance practices and regulatory compliance within pharmaceutical manufacturing units operating in the state.