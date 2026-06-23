Himachal Accounts For Over 1/4 Of India’s Failed Drug Samples In May: CDSCO
Serious concerns have emerged regarding the quality of medicines manufactured in Himachal Pradesh after 43 drug samples failed quality tests in May.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Solan: Fresh concerns have emerged over the quality of medicines manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, after 43 drug samples produced in the state failed quality tests in May, according to the latest drug alert issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
Out of 157 drug samples that failed to meet prescribed standards across the country, Himachal Pradesh accounted for a worryingly high share of these failures.
The figures recorded during the first five months of the year present a troubling picture for the state's drug manufacturing sector. Between January and May, as many as 264 medicine samples failed quality tests. The monthly breakdown includes 71 samples in January, 73 in February, 76 in March, 31 in April, and 43 in May.
The recurring failures are raising serious questions about quality assurance practices and regulatory compliance within pharmaceutical manufacturing units operating in the state.
Himachal Drug Controller Dr Manish Kapoor said, "The companies manufacturing the medicines which failed tests include two from Una district, 30 from Solan district, and 11 from Sirmaur district. Action will be taken against the concerned companies in accordance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Additionally, instructions will be issued to recall the stock of these medicines from the market."
The official further said that three consecutive samples of a Vitamin-E medicine manufactured by Kala-Amb-based Caspin failed quality tests. "Medicines produced by several Baddi-based companies also did not meet prescribed standards, including a kidney disease drug manufactured by Mark Lab, a fever medication by Ultra Drugs, an anti-infection medicine by JMM Formulations, an acidity medication by Martin & Brown, a cholesterol drug by Wings Company, and an epilepsy medicine by Spain Formulations," officials said.
Samples of medicines used for treating constipation, dry cough, joint pain, allergies, cough, and iron deficiency—manufactured by companies such as Leeford Healthcare, Crest Life Sciences, Sepnix Life Sciences, NDB Company, Espo Pharma, and Mark Lab—also failed testing.
In addition, quality failures were reported in medicines used for treating cancer, diabetes, asthma, gum disease, blood sugar disorders, and fever. These products were manufactured by companies including Wings Biotech, Wojmed Pharma, Axnon, Moyosa Pharma, Swiss Garnier, and IBN Herbal.
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