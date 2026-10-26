ETV Bharat / state

Himachal: 10-year-old Girl Dies After Hornet Sting In Bilaspur District

A 'Riungal' is also known as a 'Rangar', 'Tataiya', or 'Baraiya' (types of wasps or hornets). ( ETV Bharat file )

Bilaspur: A 10-year-old girl has died in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh following a sting from a 'Riungal' (a type of wasp/hornet). The girl was a resident of Thach village in Malokhar, located in the Namhol tehsil.

According to reports, the girl, Lakshita Thakur, suddenly fell ill after being stung. Her family rushed her to a hospital, but she passed away on the way.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, October 24, came to light on Monday, October 26. Following this incident, the Health Department has urged the public not to be negligent in such situations and to ensure that the victim is taken to hospital as quickly as possible. Chief Medical Officer Dr Shashi Dutt Sharma said the case of the girl being stung by a 'Riungal' has been brought to his attention. He emphasised that such incidents should never be taken lightly, as they can prove dangerous. He urged the public to ensure that anyone stung by a venomous creature is taken to a hospital immediately. Timely medical treatment can be crucial in such serious situations and may save the victim's life. In many regions, a 'Riungal' is also known as a 'Rangar', 'Tataiya', or 'Baraiya' (types of wasps or hornets). It is a stinging insect that can sometimes attack in swarms. Its sting causes pain, a burning sensation, and swelling. In some individuals, the venom can trigger a severe allergic reaction. Repeated stings or a severe systemic reaction can become life-threatening. Therefore, such stings should never be dismissed as trivial.