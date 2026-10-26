Himachal: 10-year-old Girl Dies After Hornet Sting In Bilaspur District
According to reports, the girl suddenly fell ill after being stung; her family rushed her to hospital, but she passed away on the way.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST
Bilaspur: A 10-year-old girl has died in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh following a sting from a 'Riungal' (a type of wasp/hornet). The girl was a resident of Thach village in Malokhar, located in the Namhol tehsil.
According to reports, the girl, Lakshita Thakur, suddenly fell ill after being stung. Her family rushed her to a hospital, but she passed away on the way.
The incident, which happened on Saturday, October 24, came to light on Monday, October 26.
Following this incident, the Health Department has urged the public not to be negligent in such situations and to ensure that the victim is taken to hospital as quickly as possible.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Shashi Dutt Sharma said the case of the girl being stung by a 'Riungal' has been brought to his attention. He emphasised that such incidents should never be taken lightly, as they can prove dangerous. He urged the public to ensure that anyone stung by a venomous creature is taken to a hospital immediately. Timely medical treatment can be crucial in such serious situations and may save the victim's life.
In many regions, a 'Riungal' is also known as a 'Rangar', 'Tataiya', or 'Baraiya' (types of wasps or hornets). It is a stinging insect that can sometimes attack in swarms. Its sting causes pain, a burning sensation, and swelling. In some individuals, the venom can trigger a severe allergic reaction. Repeated stings or a severe systemic reaction can become life-threatening. Therefore, such stings should never be dismissed as trivial.
Dos And Don’ts
According to Dr Ushendra Sharma, a former medicine specialist at IGMC Shimla, the sting of a 'Rangar' can introduce venom into the body. It often triggers a severe allergic reaction, which can lead to difficulty in breathing, dizziness, or loss of consciousness. Multiple stings also increase the risk of damage to internal organs. The danger is particularly high if the stings occur on the face or neck, or if the victim experiences difficulty in breathing. If such symptoms appear, it is essential to seek immediate medical attention.
If you spot a hornet nest nearby or see a large number of hornets flying in an area, do not disturb them. Avoid creating smoke, throwing water, making noise, or spraying insecticides near the nest, as these actions can provoke the hornets and lead them to attack. If hornets do attack, move away immediately to a safe location while protecting your face and head. Try to move children and the elderly to a safe place, but do not put yourself in danger.
According to Dr Sharma, if someone is stung by a hornet, they should be taken to a hospital as soon as possible. If the stinger is visible in the skin and can be easily removed, take it out carefully without delay. The affected area can be cleaned with soap and water. To reduce swelling, apply a cold compress (wrap an ice pack or cold object in a cloth). Seek emergency medical help immediately if the person experiences difficulty in breathing, swelling of the face or throat, dizziness, loss of consciousness, or multiple stings across the body.
Avoid applying soil, tobacco, kerosene, lime, or other household substances to a hornet sting. Doing so can delay proper medical treatment and increase the risk of infection. Home remedies are insufficient in cases of severe allergic reactions or multiple stings. Therefore, it is crucial to follow a doctor’s prescribed treatment.
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