Hill Districts Losing Out To Plains On Account Of Population Shift In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The population distribution in Uttarakhand is undergoing a drastic change. While the districts in the plains are getting overburdened, those in the hills continue to experience large-scale emigration while getting marginalised in terms of budgetary allocation.

This has led to campaigns like the call for geographical delimitation as well as the ‘Apni Ganana, Apne Gaon’ (Village-based counting). The change in the population distribution has led to new issues raising their heads.

It is being pointed out that nine of the 13 districts in the state are hilly, while four are located in the plains. According to the 1971 census, the area comprising Uttarakhand had a population of 4,491,732, of which the nine mountainous districts comprised 2,474,179 people, while the four districts of the plains had a population of 2,017,553.

This was reflected in the political distribution, where the hill districts had 40 seats as compared to the 30 in the plains. But the scenario has reversed over a period of time. The 2001 census noted that the population in the nine mountain districts increased by approximately 13 lakhs to 3,761,496, while that in the plains increased by approximately 27 lakhs to 4,727,853.

By the time the seat delimitation of 2006 was completed, the hill districts had lost six seats to the plain areas.

The first polls based on this delimitation were the Lok Sabha polls of 2009. At the time of this state coming into existence, it was given 70 seats, and the Delimitation Commission went on to allocate these seats to different districts.

Although the seats were calculated by giving 10% population relief to the hilly districts, there was such a change in the population that by the time the delimitation exercise was concluded in 2006, the hill districts had lost six seats to the plains.

Ever since then, the issue continues to be debated in the context of Uttarakhand being constituted mainly to address the concerns and aspirations of the people from the hills. The very motive stands challenged.

The Apni Ganana Apne Gaon campaign is aimed at generating awareness on the issue while urging the government to intervene in the matter.