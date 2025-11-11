Hill Districts Losing Out To Plains On Account Of Population Shift In Uttarakhand
With more population in the plains, the hill districts continue to lose assembly seats and representation that further gets reflected in budgetary allocation
Published : November 11, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Dehradun: The population distribution in Uttarakhand is undergoing a drastic change. While the districts in the plains are getting overburdened, those in the hills continue to experience large-scale emigration while getting marginalised in terms of budgetary allocation.
This has led to campaigns like the call for geographical delimitation as well as the ‘Apni Ganana, Apne Gaon’ (Village-based counting). The change in the population distribution has led to new issues raising their heads.
It is being pointed out that nine of the 13 districts in the state are hilly, while four are located in the plains. According to the 1971 census, the area comprising Uttarakhand had a population of 4,491,732, of which the nine mountainous districts comprised 2,474,179 people, while the four districts of the plains had a population of 2,017,553.
This was reflected in the political distribution, where the hill districts had 40 seats as compared to the 30 in the plains. But the scenario has reversed over a period of time. The 2001 census noted that the population in the nine mountain districts increased by approximately 13 lakhs to 3,761,496, while that in the plains increased by approximately 27 lakhs to 4,727,853.
By the time the seat delimitation of 2006 was completed, the hill districts had lost six seats to the plain areas.
The first polls based on this delimitation were the Lok Sabha polls of 2009. At the time of this state coming into existence, it was given 70 seats, and the Delimitation Commission went on to allocate these seats to different districts.
Although the seats were calculated by giving 10% population relief to the hilly districts, there was such a change in the population that by the time the delimitation exercise was concluded in 2006, the hill districts had lost six seats to the plains.
Ever since then, the issue continues to be debated in the context of Uttarakhand being constituted mainly to address the concerns and aspirations of the people from the hills. The very motive stands challenged.
The Apni Ganana Apne Gaon campaign is aimed at generating awareness on the issue while urging the government to intervene in the matter.
"The reduction in seats in the mountainous regions is also disrupting the economic balance. All the problems cannot be left to the government to solve. It is important that the people understand their responsibility and enrol their names in their villages during the forthcoming census,” pointed out a former Panchayat representative, Jot Singh Bisht.
The changing demographic dynamics in the mountainous regions have been marked by the villages being deserted on one hand and an economic imbalance settling in on the other. It is being pointed out that due to the declining population, the number of developmental schemes for the hills are getting limited and the budgetary allocation is also on the decline.
The reduction in assembly seats for the mountain areas translates into reduced representation which also impacts budgetary allocations. The civil society activists argue that delimitation should be carried out based on geographical considerations.
"Delimitation in Uttarakhand should be based on geography. Several attempts have been made to achieve this, but nothing has come out due to a lack of political will,” pointed out Ram Lal, an activist.
There has been a still more drastic change recorded in the 2011 census as compared to 2001. The nine hill districts saw a population increase of nearly 1 lakh to 3,895,669, while the plain districts saw a rise of nearly 14 lakhs to 6,190,623. The hill districts now have only 31 assembly seats, while the four plain districts account for the remaining 39 seats.
With a fresh census on the cards in 2027, data trends indicate that the population in the hills will further decline in terms of growth, and the plains are expected to see a 10 lakh increase in numbers. This is expected to translate into a further loss of four assembly constituencies to the hill districts and an increase in the tally of the plains to 43 seats.
"The idea of delimitation based on geography has been discussed for a long time. I myself have been demanding the implementation of the domicile standard. This is the only way to preserve the mountain sentiments where the interests of the people from the hills can be protected in accordance with the original spirit of the hill districts,” said BJP legislator Vinod Chamoli.
The Congress party also advocates geographical delimitation. State Congress President Karan Mahra said that Uttarakhand should be structured on the lines of the Northeastern states.
"The system that exists in the Northeast should be in place in Uttarakhand. The current situation is such that the MLA from Dehradun is getting the same budget as the MLA from Pithoragarh or a remote area, which is very low. The hill districts have already lost some seats, which is not in the state or national interest, " Mahra said.
