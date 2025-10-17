ETV Bharat / state

Hijab Row: Student To Quit School, Ready To Accommodate Her If She Adheres To Rules, Says Principal

Kochi: Parents of a student prevented from wearing hijab in a Church-run school here have decided to transfer her elsewhere citing 'stress', while the institution welcomed her to continue pursuing education there, subject to adherence to its rules.

The father of the Class VIII student at St Rita's Public School at Palluruthy told PTI that she would not be sent back there. Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who has been backing the girl, termed as "surprising" and "ironic" that a teacher, who was wearing a headscarf, did not permit one of the students to do so.

The girl's father said: "My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn't want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes." The family has approached other schools for admission. "We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options," he added.

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of the school have contacted the family since the controversy erupted. "My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school," he claimed.

The dispute started after the school objected to the girl wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy. The issue later snowballed into a major controversy, even as on October 10, the student's parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management's stance, following which the institution declared a two-day holiday.

The Kerala High Court later directed that police protection be provided to the school. Sivankutty, who had initially criticised the school, later said the issue was resolved amicably.

He recently asked the management to refrain from any remarks against the government and the education department. Meanwhile, Sister Heleena Alby, Principal of St Rita's Public School said the institution is willing to accept the student if she is ready to follow its rules.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, she said, "If our student returns adhering to the rules and conditions of the school, we are ready to provide her education and help her complete her studies as promised on the first day. We are wholeheartedly ready for that and hope the best will happen".