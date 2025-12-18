ETV Bharat / state

Hijab Row: Bihar Health Minister Unaware Of Doctor's Refusal To Join Duty

Patna: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday said he was not aware of reports that a female doctor had refused to join duty following an incident in which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen publicly removing the veil from her face. The senior BJP leader, however, sought to put a lid on the controversy by asserting that the ruling NDA in the state has always worked for empowerment of women (Matri Shakti).

"I have no such information", was the terse reply of Pandey, whom journalists asked about reports that the Ayush doctor Nusrat Parveen, who hails from Kolkata, has declined the government job following the unsavoury incident that took place earlier this week.