ETV Bharat / state

Hijab Ban Revocation: Opposition BJP Slams Congress Government, Demands Permission To Wear Saffron Shawls

Bengaluru: A day after the Karnataka Congress Government revoked the ban on wearing the hijab in schools, the opposition BJP and the right-wing organisations slammed the state government for resorting to Muslim appeasement and threatened to launch state-wide protests once schools and colleges reopen after summer holidays.

Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi led the attack by questioning the urgency of the decision when the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court. "The Siddaramaiah government has disrespected the judicial process by revoking the ban on hijab while the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court," Joshi said.

The previous BJP Government in the state had banned wearing the hijab in schools and colleges in 2022, which the High Court upheld later. The HC order was challenged in the Supreme Court, and the latter gave a split verdict, forcing the matter to be referred to a higher bench.

"This means the high court's judgement is still in force. Such being the case, how can the State Government overlook it? Who is Siddaramaiah to do all these things?" Joshi questioned. He also warned that a state-wide protest will be launched once schools and colleges reopen after the summer holidays. "We will also consider calling on students to wear saffron shawls to schools," he said.

BJP MLC and former National General Secretary C T Ravi attributed the decision to the backlash from Muslims in the just concluded Davanagere South bypoll. "During the bypoll, Muslims sent a clear message that Congress's existence depends on Muslim votes. The decision to revoke the ban is the result of this message," he said.