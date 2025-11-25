ETV Bharat / state

'Highly Objectionable': Madhya Pradesh IAS Officer's Comment On Brahmin Daughters Triggers Controversy

Bhopal: A senior IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has drawn sharp criticism after making a controversial remark about Brahmin daughters while addressing a meeting of the state's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Officers and Employees Association (AJAKS). Santosh Verma, the concerned IAS officer, said that "Brahmins should not donate their daughters to our (SC/ST) sons" as long as reservation is in place.

Verma's statements came soon after he took charge as the state president of AJAKS during the general meeting at Ambedkar Maidan in Bhopal on Sunday. His remark has triggered protests from various employee groups and community organisations.

Employee unions termed his statement "highly objectionable". Sudhir Nayak, President of the Ministerial Employees Union, said, "Verma's comment is highly objectionable. It's an insult to the entire upper caste community."

He stressed that marriage is a personal choice and added, "A daughter is not an object to be donated. Even parents cannot legally decide whom their children should marry."