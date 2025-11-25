'Highly Objectionable': Madhya Pradesh IAS Officer's Comment On Brahmin Daughters Triggers Controversy
Addressing an event, IAS officer Santosh Verma said, "As long as reservation is in place, Brahmins should not donate their daughters to our (SC/ST) sons."
Published : November 25, 2025 at 7:44 AM IST
Bhopal: A senior IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has drawn sharp criticism after making a controversial remark about Brahmin daughters while addressing a meeting of the state's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Officers and Employees Association (AJAKS). Santosh Verma, the concerned IAS officer, said that "Brahmins should not donate their daughters to our (SC/ST) sons" as long as reservation is in place.
Verma's statements came soon after he took charge as the state president of AJAKS during the general meeting at Ambedkar Maidan in Bhopal on Sunday. His remark has triggered protests from various employee groups and community organisations.
Employee unions termed his statement "highly objectionable". Sudhir Nayak, President of the Ministerial Employees Union, said, "Verma's comment is highly objectionable. It's an insult to the entire upper caste community."
He stressed that marriage is a personal choice and added, "A daughter is not an object to be donated. Even parents cannot legally decide whom their children should marry."
Nayak said society has changed and many inter-caste marriages take place today, including between reserved and unreserved communities. "Government should take action against the IAS officer under civil services conduct rules," he demanded.
On the other hand, All India Brahmin Samaj has warned of statewide agitation "if FIR is not registered" against the senior IAS officer. Pushpendra Mishra, State President of All India Brahmin Samaj, said, "Verma had made indecent remarks about Brahmin daughters. Police should file an FIR. There will be statewide protests if no criminal case is registered."
Even Uma Shankar Tiwari, General Secretary of Third Class Employees Union in Bhopal, also said the remark was inappropriate. "Employees of all castes and religions work together in every office. Such statements will only create differences among them," he said.
Tiwari added that reservation is a responsibility of the government and the matter is also before the court. He said the union is disappointed by the IAS officer's statement and strongly condemns it.
