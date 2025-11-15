ETV Bharat / state

'Highlights Risks Under Which Police Serve Us': Jammu Kashmir Leaders Grieved Over Srinagar Police Station Blast

A signboard at the main gate of Nowgam police station where explosives linked to Delhi blast case went off killing nine and injuring several others ( ETV Bharat )

Nine people died in the blast, including a State Investigation Agency (SIA) officer, three Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) members, two photographers, two revenue officials and a tailor. Twenty-seven police personnel, two revenue officials and three civilians from nearby areas were injured. The police station building suffered severe damage, and adjacent structures were also impacted.

“Despite the utmost caution, an accidental explosion took place during the sampling process,” he said.

The blast, which occurred around 11:20 pm on Friday, tore through an open area of the police station where explosive material linked to the Delhi Red Fort car blast case was being examined, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat told reporters in Srinagar. He urged the public to avoid “unnecessary speculation” over the cause, stressing that the explosion was accidental and that a formal inquiry is underway.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, chief minister Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed grief over the accidental explosion at the Nowgam Police Station here which left at least nine dead and more than two dozen injured.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the killings in the blast. “Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The government stand in solidarity with the families, friends, and loved ones of the departed. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. I've ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion”.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said the incident had caused deep sorrow and grief. “The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station, which claimed precious lives and left several personnel injured. He has extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of all those injured,” Abdullah said.

PDP president and former JK CM Mehbooba Mufti said she was deeply anguished by the tragedy. “This heartbreaking incident lays bare the risks and difficult conditions under which our police personnel serve to keep the rest of us safe. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for strength and swift recovery for the injured,” she said.

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone also offered condolences, calling the blast “heartbreaking” and prayed for strength to the families who lost their loved ones.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Sunil Sharma expressed grief over the blast. In a post on X, the BJP leader wrote, "Deeply saddened by the explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured".

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra too expressed profound grief over the tragic accidental explosion in Nowgam.

Karra expressed heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace to deceased persons.