ETV Bharat / state

Higher Reaches Of Pithoragarh Receive First Snowfall Of The Season

Pithoragarh: The continuous rains since Friday afternoon have led to the Adi Kailash and Om Parvat regions of the Vyas valley receiving the first snowfall of the winter season. Areas 10,000 feet above the sea level including Nabhidang, Gunji and Kuti, experienced light snowfall followed by rain that intensified the cold in the higher Himalayan region.

In view of the rain warning, the administration in Dharchula Tehsil decided not to issue inner line permits on Saturday. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashish Joshi stated that a total of 2,783 permits had been issued between September 20 and 25.

"Due to the continuous rainfall in the district, all schools have been declared a holiday on Saturday. Public life has been affected by the rain," he said.

These days, a large number of pilgrims and tourists are arriving in the Vyas Valley for the Adi Kailash Yatra. The sudden change in weather has led to the plummeting of temperature in the region.

Narendra Bisht, Manager at Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam’s (KMVN) Tourist Accommodation at Nabhidang disclosed, "The area has been experiencing intermittent rain and light snowfall since 4 pm on Friday. The snowfall has caused temperatures to drop and the cold to increase. The Nabhidang area is estimated to be about 14,000 feet above sea level."