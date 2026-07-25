High-Value Rs 1.80 Cr Claim Settled In Favour Of Road Accident Victim's Kin At Thane Lok Adalat
According to court records, Adidravidar was riding his motorcycle on the Mumbai-Goa Highway when a speeding motor trailer allegedly hit his vehicle from behind.
By PTI
Published : July 25, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Thane: A motor accident compensation claim was settled for Rs 1.80 crore at the special Lok Adalat held in Thane on Saturday, marking the highest-value settlement of the day, court officials said. The settlement was reached between the family of the deceased healthcare professional Vijaykumar Chinnadurai Adidravidar and Oriental Insurance Company Limited.
The claim arose from the death of Adidravidar, who was 36 years old, in a road accident on December 2, 2024. According to court records, Adidravidar, a permanent nurse at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai earning a monthly salary of Rs 1,06,224, was riding his motorcycle on the Mumbai-Goa Highway when a speeding motor trailer allegedly hit his vehicle from behind.
The compensation claim was filed before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thane, by his widow, Vishakha Adidravidar, seeking compensation for the loss of the family's sole breadwinner.
The settlement cheque was handed over to the family by Principal District Judge R D Sawant in the presence of MACT Member R V Mohite and the regional manager of Oriental Insurance Company.
Court officials stated that the prompt settlement in the Lok Adalat provided crucial financial relief to the grieving family without subjecting them to prolonged legal proceedings.
Also Read
Consumer Panel In Telangana Asks Railways To Refund Ticket, Pay Compensation To Elderly For Cancelled Trains