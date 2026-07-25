ETV Bharat / state

High-Value Rs 1.80 Cr Claim Settled In Favour Of Road Accident Victim's Kin At Thane Lok Adalat

Thane: A motor accident compensation claim was settled for Rs 1.80 crore at the special Lok Adalat held in Thane on Saturday, marking the highest-value settlement of the day, court officials said. The settlement was reached between the family of the deceased healthcare professional Vijaykumar Chinnadurai Adidravidar and Oriental Insurance Company Limited.

The claim arose from the death of Adidravidar, who was 36 years old, in a road accident on December 2, 2024. According to court records, Adidravidar, a permanent nurse at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai earning a monthly salary of Rs 1,06,224, was riding his motorcycle on the Mumbai-Goa Highway when a speeding motor trailer allegedly hit his vehicle from behind.

The compensation claim was filed before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thane, by his widow, Vishakha Adidravidar, seeking compensation for the loss of the family's sole breadwinner.