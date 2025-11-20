High-Tech IAF Drone Found Near Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer
Ramgarh police station ASI Prem Shankar said a police team secured the spot, and an IAF team has started a probe. The drone sustained damage.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A high-tech drone of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was found in the Ramgarh area near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Thursday afternoon, creating panic. The drone was found in a field by a farmer who immediately reported the matter to Ramgarh police station.
The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was recovered from a field in Chak No 3, Sattar Minor, located close to the India-Pakistan border, Ramgarh police station assistant sub-inspector Prem Shankar said.
He said a report of an IAF UAV crashing in a field in Jaisalmer has been received. "A police team arrived at the spot and secured the area. A team from the IAF has also reached the spot to carry out an investigation. Based on the drone's structure and design, it looks like a high-tech unmanned aerial vehicle, not a typical quadcopter," he added.
Shankar said long drag marks were found on the ground where it crashed, indicating that the drone skidded to a stop after impacting the ground. The front part of it suffered damage, but its wings and tail were intact.
