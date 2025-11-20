ETV Bharat / state

High-Tech IAF Drone Found Near Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer

Ramgarh police station ASI Prem Shankar said a police team secured the spot, and an IAF team has started a probe. The drone sustained damage.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle that crashed on a field in Jaisalmer.
The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle that crashed on a field in Jaisalmer. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jaisalmer: A high-tech drone of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was found in the Ramgarh area near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Thursday afternoon, creating panic. The drone was found in a field by a farmer who immediately reported the matter to Ramgarh police station.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was recovered from a field in Chak No 3, Sattar Minor, located close to the India-Pakistan border, Ramgarh police station assistant sub-inspector Prem Shankar said.

He said a report of an IAF UAV crashing in a field in Jaisalmer has been received. "A police team arrived at the spot and secured the area. A team from the IAF has also reached the spot to carry out an investigation. Based on the drone's structure and design, it looks like a high-tech unmanned aerial vehicle, not a typical quadcopter," he added.

Shankar said long drag marks were found on the ground where it crashed, indicating that the drone skidded to a stop after impacting the ground. The front part of it suffered damage, but its wings and tail were intact.

On Monday, an IAF Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) made an emergency landing in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after developing a technical snag during a routine training mission. Defence PRO Shantanu Pratap confirmed the incident, stating that the pilot carried out a precautionary and safe landing after detecting a technical fault mid-flight.

"All IAF personnel on board are safe. There has been no injury or damage on the ground. A rescue team has been dispatched to the site," he said.

The helicopter touched down in an open field near Mirganj, drawing a large crowd of villagers. Police and IAF teams reached the scene promptly and cordoned off the area to prevent public entry. IAF officials said another helicopter was sent to the site immediately after the incident.

All personnel and officers onboard the faulty aircraft were flown back to the airbase, while the ALH remained in the field for technical inspection.

Meanwhile, a specialised team has begun a detailed examination of the aircraft to determine the cause of the malfunction.

Additionally, Mirganj police erected barricades around the helicopter to secure the perimeter as officials monitored the situation.

Also Read

  1. Bengaluru Tech Summit: Drone Startups Highlight Why The Future of Aerospace Needs Smarter Tech And Clearer Rule
  2. Black Box Of IAF Trainer Aircraft That Crashed Near Chennai, Found

TAGGED:

INDIAN AIR FORCE
UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE
RAMGARH POLICE STATION
ADVANCED LIGHT HELICOPTER
IAF DRONE FOUND NEAR JAISALMER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.