High-Tech IAF Drone Found Near Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: A high-tech drone of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was found in the Ramgarh area near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Thursday afternoon, creating panic. The drone was found in a field by a farmer who immediately reported the matter to Ramgarh police station.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was recovered from a field in Chak No 3, Sattar Minor, located close to the India-Pakistan border, Ramgarh police station assistant sub-inspector Prem Shankar said.

He said a report of an IAF UAV crashing in a field in Jaisalmer has been received. "A police team arrived at the spot and secured the area. A team from the IAF has also reached the spot to carry out an investigation. Based on the drone's structure and design, it looks like a high-tech unmanned aerial vehicle, not a typical quadcopter," he added.

Shankar said long drag marks were found on the ground where it crashed, indicating that the drone skidded to a stop after impacting the ground. The front part of it suffered damage, but its wings and tail were intact.

