Volvo Bus Crashes Into Truck On NH-44 in Sonipat; Conductor Killed, Several Injured

Sonipat: A private Volvo bus collided with a truck on National Highway 44 near Rai Rest House on Friday morning. According to officials, emergency services and the fire department were rushed to the spot immediately after the accident was reported. Police from the Rai police station shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital. The bus conductor later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the Volvo bus, travelling from Amritsar to Delhi, rammed into a truck that was parked on a flyover due to a breakdown. The bus was reportedly moving at high speed at the time of the crash, which resulted in the truck overturning.

Around six passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident. The condition of the driver is stated to be critical.