Volvo Bus Crashes Into Truck On NH-44 in Sonipat; Conductor Killed, Several Injured

Eyewitnesses said the Volvo bus, travelling from Amritsar to Delhi, rammed into a truck that was parked on a flyover due to a breakdown

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 21, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST

Sonipat: A private Volvo bus collided with a truck on National Highway 44 near Rai Rest House on Friday morning. According to officials, emergency services and the fire department were rushed to the spot immediately after the accident was reported. Police from the Rai police station shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital. The bus conductor later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the Volvo bus, travelling from Amritsar to Delhi, rammed into a truck that was parked on a flyover due to a breakdown. The bus was reportedly moving at high speed at the time of the crash, which resulted in the truck overturning.

Around six passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident. The condition of the driver is stated to be critical.

Following the accident, police temporarily closed the flyover to facilitate rescue operations. The incident led to traffic congestion on National Highway 44, though authorities managed to restore traffic flow shortly thereafter.

Personnel from the Rai police station and the fire department worked together to carry out rescue operations and ensure the injured were transported safely to the hospital.

Rai Station House Officer Jaspal Singh said, “A private Volvo bus coming from Amritsar collided with a truck, resulting in the death of the conductor. The driver and several passengers have been injured. Considering the seriousness of the incident, a detailed investigation has been initiated. Preliminary reports suggest over speeding as the primary cause of the accident.”

