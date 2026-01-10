ETV Bharat / state

High-Speed Audi Mows Down Pedestrians In Jaipur; One Killed, Over 15 Injured

Jaipur: One person died and more than 15 sustained critical injuries after a speeding Audi car rammed into vendors and pedestrians and roadside stalls near Kharabas Circle in Mansarovar's Patrakar Colony here on Friday night.

According to police, the vehicle lost control after hitting a divider near Kharabas Circle, and then crashed into several roadside stalls and vendors, hitting people who were standing nearby. Another car also overturned after being hit by the Audi.

Following the incident, panic and chaos gripped the area. Receiving information, Police rushed to the spot and seized the Audi car.

Patrakar Colony Police Station Officer Madan Kadwasra said, "On Friday night, a speeding Audi car first hit a divider near Kharabas Circle in Patrakar Colony. The car then hit several roadside stalls. More than 15 people were injured in the accident. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Some were discharged after first aid, while others are still undergoing treatment. A few of the injured were referred to the trauma centre at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and inquired about the entire matter. Bairwa immediately visited the hospital and met the injured. He also went to the accident spot to assess the situation.