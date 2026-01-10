High-Speed Audi Mows Down Pedestrians In Jaipur; One Killed, Over 15 Injured
A speeding Audi car hit several pedestrians and roadside stalls in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony on Friday night, killing one and injuring more than 15 others.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST
Jaipur: One person died and more than 15 sustained critical injuries after a speeding Audi car rammed into vendors and pedestrians and roadside stalls near Kharabas Circle in Mansarovar's Patrakar Colony here on Friday night.
According to police, the vehicle lost control after hitting a divider near Kharabas Circle, and then crashed into several roadside stalls and vendors, hitting people who were standing nearby. Another car also overturned after being hit by the Audi.
Following the incident, panic and chaos gripped the area. Receiving information, Police rushed to the spot and seized the Audi car.
Patrakar Colony Police Station Officer Madan Kadwasra said, "On Friday night, a speeding Audi car first hit a divider near Kharabas Circle in Patrakar Colony. The car then hit several roadside stalls. More than 15 people were injured in the accident. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Some were discharged after first aid, while others are still undergoing treatment. A few of the injured were referred to the trauma centre at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital."
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and inquired about the entire matter. Bairwa immediately visited the hospital and met the injured. He also went to the accident spot to assess the situation.
Expressing grief, CM Sharma said, "The road accident that occurred in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony is extremely tragic and heartrending. Instructions have been given for the appropriate and prompt treatment of all the injured."
जयपुर की पत्रकार कॉलोनी में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुखद एवं हृदय विदारक है। सभी घायलों के समुचित एवं त्वरित उपचार के निर्देश दिए गए है ।— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) January 9, 2026
प्रभु श्रीराम दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति दें तथा घायलों को शीघ्रातिशीघ्र स्वस्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें।
Taking to social media, Deputy CM Bairwa said, "I met injured persons at SMS Hospital, following the unfortunate road accident that occurred in Patrakar Colony, in Sanganer Assembly Constituency of Jaipur, and inquired about their well-being. Gave instructions to the doctors to ensure better health facilities and appropriate treatment. I pray to God to to provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow, and wish for speedy recovery of the injured."
जयपुर की सांगानेर विधानसभा स्थित पत्रकार कॉलोनी में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सड़क हादसे में घायल नागरिकों से एसएमएस अस्पताल पहुँचकर मुलाकात की एवं उनकी कुशलक्षेम जानी।— Dr Prem Chand Bairwa (@DrPremBairwa) January 9, 2026
चिकित्सकों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएँ एवं समुचित उपचार सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए।
इस दुर्घटना में हुए मृतक जन की… pic.twitter.com/Q2oYOFoQUd
Later, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and MLA Gopal Sharma also visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured.
Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.