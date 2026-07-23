High Security Alert In Kashmir After Cop On Amarnath Yatra Duty Killed In Terror Attack
Police along with security forces have intensified surveillance and installed checking points across the valley to hunt the terrorist behind the cop's killing.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Srinagar: A heightened security alert has been issued in Kashmir following the killing of an Indian Reserve Police(IRP) personnel deployed for Amarnath Yatra duty in a terror attack in J&K's Anantnag district on Wednesday.
Frisking and search operations have intensified across the region following the killing of head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi of the 3rd battalion of Indian Reserve Police in Anantnag’s Lal Chowk.
“Security across Kashmir has been placed on high alert following the terrorist attack in Anantnag,” said a CRPF sector Srinagar spokesperson.
The paramilitary force, which alongside police was seen frisking and checking vehicles on roads, said that they have intensified surveillance, strengthened checkpoints and launched search operations to maintain law and order. It urged people to be vigilant and sought their cooperation with the security forces.
During the intervening night, authorities demolished the houses of two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. The houses belonged to Adil Thokar at Guri Anantnag and Haroon Rashid Ganaie in Bijbehara, both active terrorists. Reports said TRF, which is an offshoot of LeT claimed responsibility for the attack.
Earlier, a massive crackdown against overground workers (OGWs) was launched in the Valley. Over 1000 people were detained for questioning and verification hours after the attack to prevent any attempts by terrorist elements and their facilitators to carry out unlawful activities, said officials.
However, unofficial estimates suggest over 2000 individuals have been detained in the crackdown. In Srinagar alone, 700 OGWs were picked up during raids across multiple locations.
“Searches have been conducted at several locations across the districts to gather evidence, identify suspects, and prevent any attempts by terrorist elements and their facilitators to carry out unlawful activities,” said a police official in Srinagar.
Similar raids were conducted in Budgam where over 200 people were detained followed by Baramulla 178 and Ganderbal 100 OGWs.
Currently, a security huddle led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with top security brass is underway at Lok Bhawan in Srinagar. The meeting will undertake review of emerging threats and Amarnath Yatra that has been suspended following rains and flood threat.
The slain head constable was posted on Amarnath Yatra duty along the route to the cave shrine in Himalayan mountains. CCTV footage emerging from the site showed that the slain cop was fired upon by a terrorist at point-blank range. The terrorist, wearing a black cap, was seen carrying a sack to hide the assault rifle used in the attack. This prompted police to urge people not to circulate the video and warned of strict legal action against violators.
The 45-year-old Qureshi is survived by mother, wife and three children. He was appointed in place of his father, a police constable who died in an accident on the Srinagar-Jammu highway three decades ago.
This is the first terror incident since the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local horse rider were killed, prompting India to strike at terror camps inside Pakistan.
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