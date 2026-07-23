ETV Bharat / state

High Security Alert In Kashmir After Cop On Amarnath Yatra Duty Killed In Terror Attack

Security forces on standby after cop killed in terror attack at Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A heightened security alert has been issued in Kashmir following the killing of an Indian Reserve Police(IRP) personnel deployed for Amarnath Yatra duty in a terror attack in J&K's Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Frisking and search operations have intensified across the region following the killing of head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi of the 3rd battalion of Indian Reserve Police in Anantnag’s Lal Chowk.

“Security across Kashmir has been placed on high alert following the terrorist attack in Anantnag,” said a CRPF sector Srinagar spokesperson.

Security forces on standby after cop killed in terror attack at Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The paramilitary force, which alongside police was seen frisking and checking vehicles on roads, said that they have intensified surveillance, strengthened checkpoints and launched search operations to maintain law and order. It urged people to be vigilant and sought their cooperation with the security forces.

During the intervening night, authorities demolished the houses of two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. The houses belonged to Adil Thokar at Guri Anantnag and Haroon Rashid Ganaie in Bijbehara, both active terrorists. Reports said TRF, which is an offshoot of LeT claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, a massive crackdown against overground workers (OGWs) was launched in the Valley. Over 1000 people were detained for questioning and verification hours after the attack to prevent any attempts by terrorist elements and their facilitators to carry out unlawful activities, said officials.