ETV Bharat / state

High Scorers In Electives Get Zero In Essay: Inconsistencies In Tamil Nadu Recruitment Exam Cause Turmoil

Chennai: Recently released results of an exam conducted to recruit over 2,700 Assistant Professors to the government colleges in Tamil Nadu triggered a controversy, with political parties and academicians challenging the integrity of the results, citing an inconsistent pattern in the marks of many candidates.

Several academicians and political parties conducted a deep dive into the results and questioned how candidates who scored high marks in the elective paper that was conducted in an objective type could score in single digits and even zero in the essay paper. They demanded an immediate, comprehensive probe into the examination.

In accordance with an interim order of the Court, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) issued a notification to fill 2,708 posts out of over 8,000 vacancies in the 188 government colleges in Tamil Nadu, sources said. The competitive examination for 48 main subjects was held on December 27, 2025, and the results were released on June 25, 2026.

A total of 42,064 candidates appeared for the exam, which comprises an eligibility paper, an elective paper (held in objective type) for 150 marks and an essay paper for 50 marks, TRB sources said. Critics say that several candidates who scored high marks in the objective-type exam -- for which answer keys were released-- scored zero marks, one mark or marks in single digits in the descriptive essay paper. They cite directly from results.

Political parties, including the Opposition DMK, AIADMK and PMK, have already called for a probe into the alleged irregularities. A former Anna University professor, on condition of anonymity, told PTI that the State government should immediately cancel the exam results and conduct an independent investigation into the issue.

"The results show that the persons who deserve to get good marks in the first paper, got nil marks in the second, cannot be acceptable", he added.