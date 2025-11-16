ETV Bharat / state

High-Risk Pregnant Women In Ghaziabad Under Health Department's Scanner

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a new initiative to check maternal mortality in Ghaziabad, the health department has set up teams to conduct daily follow-ups on high-risk pregnant women and post delivery, the health of newborns.

Health department officials said a total of 4,945 high-risk pregnant women were identified in Ghaziabad between April and October 2025. Of whom, 3,666 pregnant women were identified in urban areas and 1,279 in rural areas. The data indicates that a large number of women in the district fall into high-risk pregnancy category, requiring timely care and constant medical monitoring.

According to doctors high-risk pregnancies can pose serious threat to the mother and unborn child. Anaemia, high blood pressure, complications from previous deliveries, low birth weight, advanced age, and diabetes further increase the risk. The health department believes that daily follow-up and specialised monitoring of high-risk pregnant women will significantly reduce maternal mortality.