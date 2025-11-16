High-Risk Pregnant Women In Ghaziabad Under Health Department's Scanner
Health department data states, 27 maternal deaths were recorded in Ghaziabad in 2024-25, of which 10 deaths were recorded between April and October, 2025.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a new initiative to check maternal mortality in Ghaziabad, the health department has set up teams to conduct daily follow-ups on high-risk pregnant women and post delivery, the health of newborns.
Health department officials said a total of 4,945 high-risk pregnant women were identified in Ghaziabad between April and October 2025. Of whom, 3,666 pregnant women were identified in urban areas and 1,279 in rural areas. The data indicates that a large number of women in the district fall into high-risk pregnancy category, requiring timely care and constant medical monitoring.
According to doctors high-risk pregnancies can pose serious threat to the mother and unborn child. Anaemia, high blood pressure, complications from previous deliveries, low birth weight, advanced age, and diabetes further increase the risk. The health department believes that daily follow-up and specialised monitoring of high-risk pregnant women will significantly reduce maternal mortality.
"Medical and paramedical staff deployed at all health centres will conduct daily phone calls to check on the well-being of high-risk pregnant women. Teams have been formed in all medical facilities to speak to them daily as part of the Maternal Health Programme and regularly monitor their health. If necessary, they will be brought to the hospital from time to time," said Dr Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ghaziabad.
As per the health department data, 27 maternal deaths were recorded in Ghaziabad in 2024-25. In the current fiscal, 10 maternal deaths were recorded between April and October. The department believes that this initiative will ensure the safety of both mother and her unborn child by ensuring timely care and attention.
The CMO said, "High-risk pregnancies can lead to various complications during delivery. Records of pregnant women visiting government medical facilities in the district are being maintained and women with high-risk pregnancies are monitored closely".
