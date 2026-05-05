ETV Bharat / state

High-Risk Pregnancy Ends In Tears Of Joy And Hope As Madhya Pradesh Woman Delivers Quadruplets Within An Hour

Sheopur : In the dimly lit labour room, as fragile hours made way for dawn and hospital corridors held silence and uncertainty, Pooja Suman was undergoing pain at the Sheopur District Hospital - every second, minute and moment heavy with fear and hope. She knew she was carrying four babies in the womb, but seven months was not when she was ready to bring them to the world. But it was probably destined that way.

A first-time mother from Bherupura village in Veerpur tehsil, Pooja lay writhing in pain and dipped in exhaustion. But soon followed the moment, she and her husband were waiting for. Not one but four bundles of joy arrived one after another within an hour. Skin painted in hues of pink, raising shrills and moving hands and feet, the four - two boys and two girls - announced their arrival.

On the intervening night of May 3 and 4, began the blur of urgency. Doctors and nurses came together to move every step with precision, aware that this was not just a rare delivery, it was a high-risk one. The babies were born in the seventh month of pregnancy, a stage when survival is uncertain and every second matters. Yet, despite medical odds, all four newborns survived and so did the mother.

"I cannot control my emotions, feelings are just running riot. Thankful I am," said the new mother with tears of joy in her eyes.

Each child weighs around one kilogram, far below the average birth weight, making them vulnerable, delicate and entirely dependent on constant medical care. A dedicated team has been assigned to monitor them round the clock.

For the family, however, gratitude is the only feeling.