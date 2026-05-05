High-Risk Pregnancy Ends In Tears Of Joy And Hope As Madhya Pradesh Woman Delivers Quadruplets Within An Hour
Born premature and underweight, the quadruplets now fight a delicate battle for survival, as constant medical care becomes their lifeline in the crucial early days.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Sheopur : In the dimly lit labour room, as fragile hours made way for dawn and hospital corridors held silence and uncertainty, Pooja Suman was undergoing pain at the Sheopur District Hospital - every second, minute and moment heavy with fear and hope. She knew she was carrying four babies in the womb, but seven months was not when she was ready to bring them to the world. But it was probably destined that way.
A first-time mother from Bherupura village in Veerpur tehsil, Pooja lay writhing in pain and dipped in exhaustion. But soon followed the moment, she and her husband were waiting for. Not one but four bundles of joy arrived one after another within an hour. Skin painted in hues of pink, raising shrills and moving hands and feet, the four - two boys and two girls - announced their arrival.
On the intervening night of May 3 and 4, began the blur of urgency. Doctors and nurses came together to move every step with precision, aware that this was not just a rare delivery, it was a high-risk one. The babies were born in the seventh month of pregnancy, a stage when survival is uncertain and every second matters. Yet, despite medical odds, all four newborns survived and so did the mother.
"I cannot control my emotions, feelings are just running riot. Thankful I am," said the new mother with tears of joy in her eyes.
Each child weighs around one kilogram, far below the average birth weight, making them vulnerable, delicate and entirely dependent on constant medical care. A dedicated team has been assigned to monitor them round the clock.
For the family, however, gratitude is the only feeling.
“This is God’s blessing. Doctors had already told us there would be four babies. They advised us to come here for delivery and everything happened as they said,” says Hukum Suman, the father.
Doctors who attended the patient said the case was both rare and remarkable. Delivering quadruplets naturally without surgical intervention is uncommon. More risk was involved since the deliveries happened in the seventh month when the team ensured that the mother and babies - both remain safe. "It is nothing less than an achievement," they said.
According to studies published in journals like The Lancet and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, pregnancies involving three or more fetuses significantly increase the chances of premature birth, low birth weight, respiratory complications and long-term developmental challenges. Research shows that over 90% of quadruplet pregnancies result in preterm delivery, often before 32 weeks.
These research papers also throw light on neonatal intensive care which becomes almost inevitable in such cases, with risks ranging from infections to underdeveloped organs. For mothers, complications such as anemia, high blood pressure and postpartum recovery challenges are more common.
Under such risks, the Sheopur story stands out. Because here, in a district hospital setting, a high-risk pregnancy was conducted smoothly with coordinated efforts where science, timing and care aligned.
Surgeon Dr. RB Goyal confirmed that the delivery was conducted normally and all four babies are stable under observation. “The staff is continuously monitoring them,” he said, laying stress that the vigilance required in the coming days is paramount to the babies' health.
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