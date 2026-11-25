High PSA Score Does Not Always Indicate Prostate Cancer, Experts Advise Against Panic
Earlier, a PSA score above four was often considered a possible warning sign of prostate cancer, which prompted doctors to recommend biopsies and further investigations.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: A high Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) score does not necessarily indicate prostate cancer, medical experts have clarified.
Earlier, a PSA score above four was often considered a possible warning sign of prostate cancer, which prompted doctors to recommend biopsies and further investigations. However, experts point out that elevated PSA levels can also result from common conditions such as ageing, prostate enlargement and urinary tract infections.
According to the latest American Cancer Society prostate cancer screening guidelines, PSA levels should be assessed in the context of an individual's age, medical history and other risk factors rather than relying on a single numerical threshold.
The American Cancer Society recommends that men with a family history of prostate cancer discuss screening from the age of 45. In India, around 40 per cent of cancer patients seek treatment at an advanced stage due to a lack of awareness. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also recommended annual PSA testing for men above the age of 50.
Senior urologist Dr C. Mallikarjuna advised men not to ignore symptoms such as a weak urine stream, frequent urination at night and blood in the urine.
He said a high PSA score should not cause immediate panic and recommended repeating the test after a few weeks. He also stressed that an MRI scan should be performed before proceeding with a biopsy.
"Men should not ignore urinary symptoms such as a weak urine stream, frequent urination at night and blood in the urine. However, there is no need to panic if the PSA score is high. The test should be repeated after a few weeks, and an MRI should be performed before a biopsy," Dr Mallikarjuna said.
Read More: