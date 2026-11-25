ETV Bharat / state

High PSA Score Does Not Always Indicate Prostate Cancer, Experts Advise Against Panic

Experts point out that elevated PSA levels can also result from common conditions such as ageing, prostate enlargement and urinary tract infections ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A high Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) score does not necessarily indicate prostate cancer, medical experts have clarified.

Earlier, a PSA score above four was often considered a possible warning sign of prostate cancer, which prompted doctors to recommend biopsies and further investigations. However, experts point out that elevated PSA levels can also result from common conditions such as ageing, prostate enlargement and urinary tract infections.

According to the latest American Cancer Society prostate cancer screening guidelines, PSA levels should be assessed in the context of an individual's age, medical history and other risk factors rather than relying on a single numerical threshold. The American Cancer Society recommends that men with a family history of prostate cancer discuss screening from the age of 45. In India, around 40 per cent of cancer patients seek treatment at an advanced stage due to a lack of awareness. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also recommended annual PSA testing for men above the age of 50.