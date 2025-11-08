High Pollution In Suswa River Of Dehradun Is Threatening Public Health
People of the Dudhli area are attributing cancer cases to the river pollution
Published : November 8, 2025 at 8:34 PM IST
Dehradun: Once a life-sustaining river, Suswa is a pale shadow of itself. With cancer cases rising in the Dudhli area along the river's banks, the locals are holding the river waters responsible.
There was a time when this river was sustaining irrigation as well as the residential localities of Dehradun. But it lost its purity and quality in the last two decades. Formed by the waters of the Doon city's Rispana and Bindal rivers, Suswa's water has become so polluted that it is unfit for consumption and cannot be used for irrigation.
ETV Bharat interacted with the residents of the Dudhli area, who explained the transformation of this river. Ummed Singh Bora of Simlasgrant explained that his family has been living on the banks of Suswa for generations.
"Cancer has been spreading here rapidly, and six people have died in the last two years. Many others are still battling the disease," he said.
The banks of this river once used to be the rich fields of the famous Basmati rice. People say that now there are many crops that cannot be grown here as irrigation from Suswa waters is proving to be harmful for the crops. Farmers are suffering from skin diseases. Umed Singh showed the stains on his feet to support this claim. It is being said that many people in the area are suffering from skin cancer.
A closer inspection revealed the absence of fish and other living creatures in the water. It is to be kept in mind that this river flows through the Rajaji National Park. Clearly, its dirty water could pose a significant problem for the wildlife there.
Rajendra Singh of Simlasgrant revealed that his father, Bahadur Singh, died of cancer in February this year. After retiring from the Army in 2021, Bahadur was involved in agriculture and animal husbandry when he suddenly discovered that he was suffering from cancer.
"This must have been due to contaminated water. There is no other reason for my father's cancer. No one in my family ever had cancer. Three or four of my relatives and acquaintances living in the same area have cancer," Rajendra Singh said.
Meanwhile, Puran Singh Bora underlined, "There was a time when the Suswa vegetable was a popular food. The water was so clean that it was used for irrigation as well as drinking. During school, we often bathed in this river with our friends. But now we're afraid to even step into it."
Another resident of the village, Sanjeev Kumar, has been taking his son to the hospital twice a week to get blood transfusions for his blood cancer treatment. A labourer, his money and courage are fast depleting.
"My son was diagnosed with cancer at the age of two and a half. He has been treated since then. I do not know how my son got cancer, but I need help now," he said.
The locals blame biomedical waste from hospitals, disposal of dead animals and polythene along with direct discharge of sewage into the river as the main contributors to its pollution. This river eventually flows into the Ganges. The people say that the government should make special efforts to clean it.
The only sources of drinking water for households in this area are the tank and tube wells. Meanwhile, it is being pointed out that the river threatens to pollute underground water as well.
Furthermore, irrigation of vegetables with polluted water is said to be affecting the residents, who said that an organisation named Society of Pollution and Environmental Conservation Scientists (SPECS) had assessed the water quality and found it to be highly polluted.
Dr Brij Mohan Sharma of SPECS related, "We have been testing the water quality of the Suswa River for a long time in a laboratory at Kandoli that has been set up with the support of the Department of Science and Technology. Since 2011, testing has shown a steady decline in water quality. We have found numerous chemicals and harmful substances that can be fatal to humans."
Sources said that both the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UPCB) were informed about the river's polluted water, but no concrete action was taken.
A report by SPECS found extremely high levels of BOD (biological oxygen demand) and COD (chemical oxygen demand) per litre in the water of the Suswa River. The total coliform levels were found to be approximately 3800 MPN (most probable number) per 100 ml of water. Elements such as phosphate, nitrate, and iron fluoride were also found to be in excess.
Attempts made to reach out to Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal on this issue proved futile. However, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Member Secretary of the UPCB said, "We have not yet received any information regarding the problems being caused by contaminated river water in the Dudhli area of Dehradun. We will investigate this matter and will also ask the officials to evaluate water samples to determine the level of pollution. Regarding the issue of cancer, we cannot comment on this at this point of time."
Meanwhile, a senior doctor, KP Joshi, said that the water contains various chemicals, and drinking such water can cause cancer.
"A report by SPECS clearly indicates that the water contains various contaminants such as coliform, lead and chromium which can pose a threat to humans," he said.
Shankar Singh Bhatia, a scribe who has been working on this issue for a long time, said that while the number of cancer patients is on the rise in the area but the reason behind it is medically unclear. "What is certain is that the river water has become extremely polluted. People living along the river's banks are suffering from various diseases, including cancer," he underlined.
The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology is conducting a survey of the Rispana, Bindal, and Suswa rivers, and the details of the analysis are awaited. Dr. Sameer Tiwari, a senior scientist at the Institute, said, "It is an important task that has been undertaken. The Results will be available only after conducting surveys in various phases."
The Suswa River originates in the Shivalik Valley and waters of two main rivers of Dehradun city, Rispana and Bindal, merge into it. This river flows through the Asarodi area into the Dudhli area before joining the Song river near Lachhiwala. The Song River then flows through Doiwala and reaches Raiwala, where it joins the Ganga.
