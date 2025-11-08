ETV Bharat / state

High Pollution In Suswa River Of Dehradun Is Threatening Public Health

Dehradun: Once a life-sustaining river, Suswa is a pale shadow of itself. With cancer cases rising in the Dudhli area along the river's banks, the locals are holding the river waters responsible.

There was a time when this river was sustaining irrigation as well as the residential localities of Dehradun. But it lost its purity and quality in the last two decades. Formed by the waters of the Doon city's Rispana and Bindal rivers, Suswa's water has become so polluted that it is unfit for consumption and cannot be used for irrigation.

ETV Bharat interacted with the residents of the Dudhli area, who explained the transformation of this river. Ummed Singh Bora of Simlasgrant explained that his family has been living on the banks of Suswa for generations.

"Cancer has been spreading here rapidly, and six people have died in the last two years. Many others are still battling the disease," he said.

The banks of this river once used to be the rich fields of the famous Basmati rice. People say that now there are many crops that cannot be grown here as irrigation from Suswa waters is proving to be harmful for the crops. Farmers are suffering from skin diseases. Umed Singh showed the stains on his feet to support this claim. It is being said that many people in the area are suffering from skin cancer.

A closer inspection revealed the absence of fish and other living creatures in the water. It is to be kept in mind that this river flows through the Rajaji National Park. Clearly, its dirty water could pose a significant problem for the wildlife there.

Rajendra Singh of Simlasgrant revealed that his father, Bahadur Singh, died of cancer in February this year. After retiring from the Army in 2021, Bahadur was involved in agriculture and animal husbandry when he suddenly discovered that he was suffering from cancer.

"This must have been due to contaminated water. There is no other reason for my father's cancer. No one in my family ever had cancer. Three or four of my relatives and acquaintances living in the same area have cancer," Rajendra Singh said.

Meanwhile, Puran Singh Bora underlined, "There was a time when the Suswa vegetable was a popular food. The water was so clean that it was used for irrigation as well as drinking. During school, we often bathed in this river with our friends. But now we're afraid to even step into it."

Another resident of the village, Sanjeev Kumar, has been taking his son to the hospital twice a week to get blood transfusions for his blood cancer treatment. A labourer, his money and courage are fast depleting.

"My son was diagnosed with cancer at the age of two and a half. He has been treated since then. I do not know how my son got cancer, but I need help now," he said.

The locals blame biomedical waste from hospitals, disposal of dead animals and polythene along with direct discharge of sewage into the river as the main contributors to its pollution. This river eventually flows into the Ganges. The people say that the government should make special efforts to clean it.