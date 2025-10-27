ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Govt Constitutes Probe Panel After Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive In Chaibasa

Chaibasa: Days after a few children suffering from Thalassemia were tested HIV-positive due to blood transfusion at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum district, the Jharkhand Government formed a six-member high-level investigation committee to probe the case.

After the incident, Bharti Goreti Minj has been given addistional charge of civil surgeon of the district in place of Additional Chief Medical Officer Sushanto Kumar Majhi who was suspended by the Health department.

Special Secretary of Health Department Dr Neha Arora has been appointed the chairman of the committee which will investigate the entire process of blood collection, testing, storage and distribution at Sadar Hospital's blood bank and related institutions. The committee has been directed to review all the documents and records and submit a detailed report within seven days.