Jharkhand Govt Constitutes Probe Panel After Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive In Chaibasa
Special Secretary of Health Department Dr Neha Arora will lead the committee which will investigate all aspects of the case.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST
Chaibasa: Days after a few children suffering from Thalassemia were tested HIV-positive due to blood transfusion at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum district, the Jharkhand Government formed a six-member high-level investigation committee to probe the case.
After the incident, Bharti Goreti Minj has been given addistional charge of civil surgeon of the district in place of Additional Chief Medical Officer Sushanto Kumar Majhi who was suspended by the Health department.
Special Secretary of Health Department Dr Neha Arora has been appointed the chairman of the committee which will investigate the entire process of blood collection, testing, storage and distribution at Sadar Hospital's blood bank and related institutions. The committee has been directed to review all the documents and records and submit a detailed report within seven days.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren had ordered the suspension of the civil surgeon and other officials of Chaibasa Sadar Hospital for negligence. He said the state government will bear the expenditure incurred for treatment of the affected children. This apart, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the children.
Earlier, the Jharkhand High Court had taken cognizance of the case and ordered an investigation. A five-member special investigation team of the Jharkhand government reached Chaibasa on Saturday. The team led by Health Services Director Dinesh Kumar spoke to the doctors of the hospital, inspected the blood bank and collected sampes. The team also inspected the Thalassemia ward.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Irfan Ansari said if negligence of doctors is proven in the investigation, he will personally give Rs 2 lakh each to the victims' families. He said one child has been tested positive for the infection. "Blood samples have also been taken from suspects," he said.
