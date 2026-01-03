ETV Bharat / state

Kisan Gavande Withdraws Nomination, BJP Standoff in Ward 13(D) Ends

Nagpur: Tensions over independent candidates have risen in the municipal elections, as leaders from several political parties tried to convince independents to withdraw their nominations. In Ward 13(D) of Nagpur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced crisis when two candidates, Kisan Gawande and Vijay Hole, were issued nomination forms simultaneously, creating confusion and unrest among supporters.

The situation escalated when local residents, urging Kisan Gawande not to withdraw, reportedly confined him to his home. His supporters allegedly locked the house from the outside confining him and his family members inside. This caused disorder in the area. The BJP had instructed Gawande to pull back his nomination, but the intervention of the party’s MLA Parinay Fuke helped resolve the standoff.

During the standoff, Gawande made an emotional appeal to his supporters, stating that while he understood their sentiments, it was his duty to follow the party directive. He reportedly folded his hands and repeatedly requested them to open the lock, but the workers refused, openly expressing their displeasure with the BJP leadership.