High Court Stays Karnataka Government Order Restricting Private Activities in Public Spaces

Bengaluru: In a setback to the Karnataka government, the High Court has issued an interim stay on a state order that made prior permission mandatory for private organisations to hold any activity in public places.

The order, issued on October 18, 2025, by the state government, stated that gatherings of more than 10 people in public spaces such as roads, parks, and playgrounds would be considered as “unlawful assemblies.” Challenging this, four petitioners — including the Hubballi-based Punashchetana Seva Trust and V-Care Foundation — approached the Dharwad Bench of the High Court.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, hearing the petition, stayed the implementation of the government’s order and directed notices to several officials, including the chief secretary, additional chief secretary of the Home Department, principal secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, director general of police, Dharwad City police commissioner, deputy commissioner of Dharwad, secretary of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, and the Hubballi-Dharwad municipal commissioner. The matter will be heard next on November 17.

The bench observed that the government’s order, on the face of it, violates citizens’ rights guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution, which ensure the freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully without arms.

“If the government’s order is allowed to stand, it would amount to depriving citizens of their fundamental rights. The order cannot be enforced as it contravenes Article 13(2) of the Constitution, which prohibits the State from making any law that takes away or abridges the rights conferred by Part III,” the court noted. Consequently, all subsequent orders related to the October 18 notification will remain stayed until further hearing.